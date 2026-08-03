Perodua Axia price reduced – RM4,700 cheaper for 1.0G, RM1.5k less for 1.0X, RM1k lower for SE, RM500 for 1.0AV

Anthony Lim

Perodua Axia price reduced – RM4,700 cheaper for 1.0G, RM1.5k less for 1.0X, RM1k lower for SE, RM500 for 1.0AV

Perodua has announced a reduction in the price of its D74A Axia model, by up to RM4,700, effective from today, August 3. The national automaker said the price revision, which applies across the entire Axia model range, reflects continued improvements in the company’s operational efficiency and reaffirms its commitment to passing tangible value on to its customers amid current economic conditions.

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The highest price reduction is for the 1.0G, which is now RM4,700 cheaper, its RM38,600 on-the-road without insurance price being adjusted to RM33,900. Of course, it’s still not the cheapest Axia around, with that title still belonging to the first-gen 1.0E manual, which was is still on sale, priced at RM22,000. However, word from the grapevine is that automaker is set to discontinue the Axia E later this year, and so the adjusted pricing for the Axia G may be a move to close that price gap somewhat.

In any case, all specifications and quality standards for the second-gen Axia, which was launched in February 2023, remain unchanged, with the cost savings derived entirely from process improvements and operational efficiencies, the company said. All four D74A variants share the same powertrain combo, which mates a carryover 1.0 litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder engine with 67 hp/91 Nm to a D-CVT automatic transmission.

Perodua Axia price reduced – RM4,700 cheaper for 1.0G, RM1.5k less for 1.0X, RM1k lower for SE, RM500 for 1.0AV

“This price revision forms part of our ongoing efforts to ease the cost pressures currently faced by Malaysians. The revised pricing is the outcome of sustained, continuous improvement initiatives undertaken in close collaboration with our local suppliers and partners within the automotive ecosystem,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Sri Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

Zainal said that the new pricing also reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to further improve its operational effectiveness, which has similarly translated into reduced service costs and revised pricing for the all-electric QV-E and battery-as-a-service (BaaS) offerings.

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“We thank them (vendors and dealers) for extending their full cooperation in enhancing cost efficiency for the collective benefit of the industry and, by extension, all Malaysians,” he said.

Perodua Axia price reduced – RM4,700 cheaper for 1.0G, RM1.5k less for 1.0X, RM1k lower for SE, RM500 for 1.0AV

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