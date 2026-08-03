Proton eMas 5 launched in Nepal – available in Prime and Premium variants, priced from RM80k to RM94k

In Cars, International News, Proton / by Anthony Lim / 3 August 2026 5:20 pm

The Proton eMas 5 has entered its second export market, with the electric vehicle now going on sale in Nepal following its official introduction in Singapore last month. The car, which was launched in Kathmandu by Jagdamba Motors, the brand’s authorised distributor in the country, becomes the second Proton EV model there after the eMas 7, which made its debut in March last year.

Unlike Singapore, where only one variant of the car is sold, both Prime and Premium variants of the eMas 5 are being offered in Nepal. No difference in specifications, with the Prime offering 79 PS (78 hp, or 58 kW) and 130 Nm of torque through its single rear motor, with a 30.12 kWh CATL LFP battery providing 225 km of WLTP-rated travel range.

Meanwhile, the Premium has 116 PS (114 hp, or 85 kW) and 150 Nm, with a larger 40.16 kWh battery enabling it to do 325 km on a single charge.

As for pricing, the eMas 5 Prime goes for 3.5 million Nepalese rupees (RM94,300), while the Premium is priced at 4.0 million Nepalese rupees (RM107,770). However, to mark the model’s introduction, Jagdamba Motors has introduced a special introductory campaign for early buyers.

This reduces the price of the Prime to 3.0 million Nepalese rupees (RM80,820), while the Premium goes for 3.5 million Nepalese rupees (RM94,300). For comparison, the Prime is priced at RM56,800, while the Premium goes for RM69,800 in Malaysia.

Proton eMas 5 Nepal special launch price and specification sheet. Click to enlarge.

“We are delighted to see Nepal become the second overseas market for the Proton eMas 5. The launch of the model in Nepal is another important milestone in our export journey and demonstrates the growing international confidence in the eMas brand,” said Proton International Corporation CEO Edmund Lim Meng Thong.

“Exports have always been an important pillar of Proton’s business strategy. Every new market we enter strengthens our international footprint while showcasing Malaysia’s capability to produce globally competitive vehicles. Together with our trusted partners, we look forward to making the eMas brand an increasingly recognised name across international markets,” he added.

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