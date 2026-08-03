Xpeng G9L revealed – is the global flagship the “large SUV” coming to Malaysia in second half of 2026?

In Cars, International News, Xpeng / by Jonathan Lee / 3 August 2026 6:07 pm

Xpeng has released the first images of the G9L, the successor to the original G9 unveiled only four short years ago in 2022. The five-seater SUV sits alongside the six-seater GX as flagships of the company’s lineup, and the most important thing is that the car is said to have been designed with global markets in mind.

This means the car has a high chance of making it to Malaysia, as a rival to the likes of the forthcoming Zeekr 9X. Remember that during the Auto China show in April, local distributor Bermaz confirmed that a large SUV was set to be launched here during the second half of the year. That car was initially thought to be the GX, but this latest reveal makes us believe it’s this model instead.

From the outside, the G9L is very much inspired by the GX, albeit with a sleeker profile and more dynamic surfacing compared to its sibling’s minimalist, almost Range Rover-like design. Striking full-width light bars at the front and rear continue to dominate, featuring a total of 480 individual LEDs.

The flush glazing and the elimination of the window trim are more elements lifted from Land Rover’s most upscale cars, while pop-out door handles remain despite China banning electric door releases come 2027. Despite coming with one less seating row, the G9L is still a big car, measuring 5,120 mm long, 1,999 mm wide and 1,782 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 3,100 mm.

Other features include voice control that works on the outside of the car, using 16 microphones and two external speakers to operate a bunch of features, including the powered doors. Open the said portals and the side steps deploy in under 0.8 seconds, accompanied by a projected light curtain.

Specs and technical details have not been released just yet, but Autohome reports that the G9L will come with items such as AI-powered seats with a whopping 91 pressure sensors that can adjust its positioning based on posture changes, as well as a fridge and a 33-speaker sound system.

Like the L03, the G9L will reportedly be offered in both pure electric and PowerX range extender variants. The EV will be available in 367 PS (270 kW) rear-wheel-drive and 585 PS (430 kW) all-wheel-drive forms, fitted with LFP and NMC battery options the provide CLTC range figures between 672 and 805 km (around 550 to 660 km). An 800-volt electrical architecture enables DC fast charging to add as much as 450 km of range in just nine minutes.

Meanwhile, the PowerX variant gains a 150 PS (110 kW) 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder and slightly reduced motor outputs of 286 PS (210 kW) for the RWD model and 503 PS (370 kW) with AWD. Pure electric ranges are listed at 325 km and 350 km respectively, both on the WLTP cycle.

The G9L will also come with Xpeng’s highly-automated driving functionality using its second-generation Visual-Language-Action (VLA 2.0) AI model. This system has been confirmed for global markets over the coming years, including Malaysia. Are you excited for this model potentially coming here? Let us know in the comments.