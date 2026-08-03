Xpeng L03 previewed in Indonesia – Proton eMas 7, BYD Atto 3 rival with 520 km WLTP range coming to Malaysia?

In Cars, International News, Xpeng / by Jonathan Lee / 3 August 2026 3:34 pm

Having played in the premium segment so far, Xpeng is moving downmarket with the L03, on display at the ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). Sold under the affordable Mona sub-brand in China alongside the M03 sedan, it’s set to be the next model to be offered in right-hand-drive countries, as it’s already confirmed for the Australian market.

Measuring 4,650 mm long, 1,920 mm wide and 1,600 mm tall, with a 2,850 mm wheelbase, the fastback-shaped SUV competes against the likes of the Proton eMas 5 (4,615 mm long) and the BYD Atto 3 (4,455 mm long). Its posher G6 sibling, meanwhile, is 108 mm longer at 4,758 mm long.

The L03 is available in a variety of powertrain and trim options. The fully-electric versions start with the RWD Standard Range, which produces 245 PS (180 kW) and 264 Nm of torque, getting it from zero to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds on its way to 180 km/h.

The 58.3 kWh LFP battery provides a WLTP-rated range of up to 445 km, and despite lacking the Atto 3 Premium’s 800-volt electrical architecture, it still offers extremely competitive DC fast charging support at up to 193 kW. This tops the car up from 10 to 80% in as little as 20 minutes, and with support for 11 kW of AC charging, a 5 to 100% charge takes 6.8 hours.

Stepping up to the RWD Long Range shortens the century sprint to 6.6 seconds, nets you a larger 71.2 kWh battery and upgrades charging capacity to 236 kW (even higher than the Atto 3 Premium’s 220 kW), keeping the charging time the same. This does, however, have a negative impact on AC charging, which takes 8.3 hours.

Offering the most performance is the, um, Performance variant, which utilises dual motors for all-wheel drive and total outputs of 387 PS (285 kW) and 431 Nm. This shaves more than two seconds off the zero-to-100 km/h time, which it completes in just 4.5 seconds, although its range is the shortest here at 440 km. This particular unit is the AWD Performance Ultra, which gains stylish 20-inch turbine alloy wheels and (fake, unfortunately) yellow brake callipers.

Later on, the L03 lineup will be augmented by a PowerX range extender model, which keeps the RWD powertrain but adds an 84 PS (62 kW) 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder petrol generator; it gets to 100 km/h two tenths of a second slower at 6.8 seconds.

With a 37.25 kWh battery comes 215 kW of pure electric range, and when combined with a 42 litre fuel tank, the PowerX has a claimed total range of 1,017 km. A trimmed DC charging capacity of 123 kW maintains a 10 to 80% time of 20 minutes, while AC charging support at up to 6.6 kW means it will take 6.5 hours for a 5 to 100% charge.

The “supercar-inspired” L03 continues to carry Mona’s signature T-shaped headlights, although the rear end features more conventional full-width taillights sitting above fake corner vents. The streamlined shape, active grille shutter and flush pull-up door handles contribute to a drag coefficient as low as 0.228.

Inside, the L03 retains Xpeng’s minimalist design language, sporting lozenge-shaped full-width air-con vents and a ribbed trim piece that wraps around the dashboard and doors. The tech includes an 8.88-inch instrument display, a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 26.8-inch head-up display and an available 18-speaker Xopera sound system with headrest speakers.

The L03 will be Xpeng’s first model to incorporate Google Maps into its proprietary navigation system, and the mapping data will also be used for the company’s second-generation Visual-Language-Action (VLA 2.0) AI model for highly-automated driving functionality. The latter, similar to what is offered in China, is expected to be rolled out in Europe for next year and has already been pencilled in for Malaysia within the next two years.

The infotainment system itself uses the latest XOS 6 with a rebuilt AI-driven voice control system, claimed to support more natural conversations. Other features include a heat-insulating panoramic glass roof, heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, a 50-watt Qi wireless charger and 37 storage spaces around the cabin. The sloping rear means the L03’s boot measures a modest 367 litres, although EV models do have a 44 litre front boot.

Its appearance at GIIAS means the L03 is inching closer to Southeast Asian markets, entering a fiercely competitive segment. This opens the door to the car being offered in Malaysia, and as a bonus, Xpeng’s CKD local assembly operations gives it the edge over BYD, the CBU fully-imported cars of which are subjected to the fluidity of the ministry of investment, trade and industry’s (MITI) EV policies. Would you buy this car if it comes here?