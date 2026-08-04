2026 Kawasaki KLE 500 in Malaysia, priced at RM32,900

In Bikes, Kawasaki, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 August 2026 3:45 pm

For the dual-purpose motorcycle rider in Malaysia, the 2026 Kawasaki KLE 500 is now officially launched, priced at RM32,900. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and the first 60 buyers of the KLE 500 are eligible to enter the Kawasaki Megatrail Fun Ride in Gerik, Perak, on September 26 as well as a limited-edition KLE 500 adventure jersey, an exclusive KLE 500 Owner’s Certificate and a limited-edition KLE Adventure saddle bag.

This two day-one night adventure riding package is part of its digital launch campaign and features 150 km of off-road riding through forest trails, hills, rocky terrain and river crossings. The event includes meals, camping facilities, route guidance, motorcycle recovery support, emergency medical assistance and designated fuel stops and participants will be eligible for lucky draw prizes worth RM40,000, including a new Kawasaki motorcycle.

The KLE 500 is powered by a parallel-twin, DOHC eight-valve engine displacing 451 cc. Power is claimed to be 44.8 hp at 9,000 rpm with 42.6 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, going to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Wheel sizing for the KLE 500 is 21-inches in front and 17-inches in the rear, wearing 90/90 and 140/70 rubber. Braking is done with a single 300 mm diameter brake disc in front with two-piston calliper while the back is fitted with a single 230 mm disc and two-piston calliper, with switchable two-channel Nissin ABS.

For suspension, the KLE 500 gets a 43 mm diameter upside-down fork giving 210 mm of suspension travel while the rear is fitted with Kawasaki Uni Trak suspension with preload-adjustable monoshock, with 196 mm of travel. A rally-style, tall windshield is adjustable to three positions – standard height, 27 mm higher, and 55 mm higher with the contour of the screen remaining unchanged, keeping a consistent across across all positions.

Riding information is displayed on a LCD screen with a family re4semblance across Kawasaki motorcycle models, and positioned at an easy-to-read angle, with a multipurpose bar located above the panel to mount ancillary riding equipment such as a roadbook reader.

With 16-litres of fuel in the tank, the KLE 500 tips the scales at 194 kg, while seat height is set at 870 mm with 185 mm of ground clearance. There is one colour option available – Met. Carbon Gray and Ebony on a Flat Black frame, the KLE 500’s closest market rival is the CFMoto MT450, priced from RM29,000.