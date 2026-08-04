2026 Kia Carnival facelift – 7, 8 or 11 seats, 900 km WLTP, diesel subsidy is back; 8-yr free svc, 7-yr wrty till Aug 31

In Cars, Kia, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 4 August 2026 11:48 am

Now that Budi Diesel has reintroduced subsidised diesel at RM2.10 a litre, we can look again at the 2026 Kia Carnival facelift without a second thought. First launched in Malaysia in January, the handsome and versatile MPV is available with seven, eight or 11 seats – let’s go through them one by one.

The range-topping RM248,888 (all prices nett) seven-seater has a 2-2-3 seating layout. There are plush middle-row captain seats with a one-touch Premium Relaxation recline function, ventilated front seats, genuine leather upholstery, 12 Bose speakers, 19-inch cubic-design alloys, a head-up display and ADAS including AEB, ACC and lane centring.

2026 Kia Carnival seven-seater facelift

The RM238,888 eight-seater is an interesting one. Here you get a 2-3-3 seating layout with leatherette seats, and the 40:20:40-split middle row is detachable and slidable – the middle seat can face forwards or backwards while the outer seats can be reversed by switching their positions. This variant shares the seven-seater’s Bose sound system, alloys, ADAS and ventilated front seats.

The RM188,888 11-seater has a 2-3-3-3 seating layout, 18-inch two-tone turbine-style alloys and retains the eight-seater’s leatherette upholstery. All variants have ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch instrument panel seamlessly connected to a 12.3-inch touch-screen, eight airbags, remote engine start, three-zone air-con with third-row vents, second- and third-row side window sunshades, shift paddles, a wireless charger and a 360 camera.

2026 Kia Carnival eight-seater facelift

The other thing shared by all variants is unquestionably its USP, because the Kia Carnival is one of only two diesel MPVs you can buy in Malaysia. Its 2.2 litre Smartstream D four-cylinder turbodiesel engine sends 199 PS and 440 Nm of torque to the front wheels through an eight-speed auto. This long-serving engine is known for its robustness and dependability, thanks to a strong compacted graphite iron (CGI) block.

Max torque comes from as low as 1,750 rpm, which would make light work of a full load of passengers and luggage, and high-refinement long-distance drives come courtesy of the smooth-shifting eight-speed auto keeping engine speeds low. A diesel particulate filter keeps diesel odours at bay, and the engine is compatible with up to B30 biodiesel.

2026 Kia Carnival 11-seater facelift

A 72-litre tank makes possible a claimed WLTP range of 900 km, and the claimed WLTP combined fuel consumption is 6.5 litres per 100 km, so you really won’t be visiting filling stations very often.

Want to take the plunge? Kia Malaysia’s Unity Rewards is offering up to RM25,000 in exclusive benefits, including a cash rebate, eight years’ free servicing, a seven-year warranty (up from the normal five years) and free first-year’s insurance, if you can get your new Carnival registered by Merdeka Day (August 31).

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2026 Kia Carnival seven-seater facelift in Malaysia

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2026 Kia Carnival eight-seater facelift in Malaysia

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2026 Kia Carnival 11-seater facelift in Malaysia