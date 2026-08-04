Get to the 48-Hour Volvo Merdeka Deal this August 15 to 16 – enjoy a RM70k rebate on the Volvo XC90, and more!

In Advertorial, Cars, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 4 August 2026 3:42 pm

There are deals, and then there are deals, and the latest promotion from Volvo Car Malaysia is sure to be the latter as it is offering the opportunity for you to own a Volvo XC90 at terms never seen before. Certainly, great offers don’t hang around for long, and this one lasts just 48 hours!

Taking place at Carfe in Petaling Jaya from 9am to 6pm for the Klang Valley and in Volvo showrooms nationwide for locations outside Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, the 48-Hour Volvo Merdeka Deal is offering a RM70,000 cash rebate on the ever-popular and quintessentially Selamat SUV, the Volvo XC90 of the 2025 model year.

The Volvo XC90 remains the undisputed Selamat standard of discreet luxury, offering a masterclass in Scandinavian refinement while commanding the road with an effortless presence.

For the very limited duration of 48 hours, this compelling blend of safety and luxury will be offered at an unprecedented RM70,000 cash rebate, thus demonstrating that the XC90 in Malaysia is now more than just about automotive excellence – it also presents the opportunity to make a prudent financial move ahead of Merdeka this year.

The Selamat philosophy extends beyond just the XC90, of course, as the Volvo qualities are range-wide, and so the offers are similarly wide-ranging for its premium selection during this period. For this 48-hour offer, the offers include:

Volvo EX30 Ultra: RM30,888 immediate rebate

immediate rebate Volvo EC40 Single: RM30,000 immediate rebate

immediate rebate Volvo XC60 MY26: RM29,900 rebate + VSP Plus 5 worth RM15,800

+ VSP Plus 5 worth RM15,800 Volvo ES90: RM20,000 rebate + RM7,000 48-Hour Flash Rebate + Free Volvo Wallbox worth RM3,990

Test drive a Volvo this weekend and you’ll get to enjoy a coffee courtesy of Volvo Car Malaysia. Of course, the real reward is in your decisive action towards a new Volvo; secure your order on the spot during this time to enter an owners-only lucky draw, and you’ll be in the running to win exclusive Volvo merchandise in addition to claiming the most generous rebates!

The cars are ready, the rebates are live, the gifts are on standby and so is your opportunity to make the most of this deal. Mark your calendars for August 15 and 16 to visit Carfe in Petaling Jaya from 9am to 6pm for the Klang Valley and in Volvo showrooms nationwide for locations outside Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. Find out more and register your interest, here.