Isuzu D-Max took 17.3% share of Malaysian pick-up truck market in 2Q26, Single Cab Auto is a “tremendous hit”

In Cars, Isuzu, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 4 August 2026 2:20 pm

Isuzu Malaysia has announced that the Isuzu D-Max commanded a 17.3% share of the Malaysian pick-up truck market in 2026’s second quarter, which was a three-percentage point quarter-on-quarter rise.

The Standard 4×4 Auto is the best-selling variant, making up 36% of D-Max sales. Meanwhile, the Single Cab Auto (Malaysia’s first single-cab pick-up truck with an auto gearbox) accounts for 60% of single-cab D-Max sales, and Isuzu Malaysia says the “tremendous hit” is “expected to continue growing in popularity”.

2026 Isuzu D-Max 2.2L 4×4 AT Premium

“The traditionally-renowned capabilities of the Isuzu D-Max now combines with a new suite of performance benefits that include refined performance and even greater fuel efficiency that offers Malaysian motorists with a superior all-round pick-up truck,” said Isuzu Malaysia CEO Tomoyuki Yamaguchi.

Launched in March, the 2026 Isuzu D-Max introduced a new 2.2 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine to replace the decade-old 1.9 litre unit, although the 3.0 litre mill continues to power the range-topping X-Terrain variants. There are 10 variants in all, covering six-speed manual, six-speed auto and eight-speed auto gearboxes, as well as two- and four-wheel drive. More on the 2026 D-Max here.

2026 Isuzu D-Max 2.2L 4×4 AT Premium in Malaysia

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2026 Isuzu D-Max 2.2L 4×4 AT Single Cab in Malaysia