KTMB extends Southern Shuttle rail service to Paloh fr August 8; 10 trips daily between Paloh and JB Sentral

In Local News, Public Transport / by Mick Chan / 4 August 2026 12:52 pm

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will extend its Southern Shuttle service on the Paloh-JB Sentral-Paloh route from August 8, the rail operator has stated.

The extension of the rail service will cover seven stations, and these include Paloh, Kluang, Renggam, Layang-Layang, Kulai, Kempas Baru and JB Sentral, with the journey from Paloh to JB Sentral to take around 120 minutes, the rail operator said in its statement.

This rail service extension is a strategic initiative by the transport ministry to provide a direct rail link between suburban areas and the key economic hubs of Kulai and JB Sentral, said KTMB in its statement.

“The expansion, implemented less than three months after the initial phase, will traverse the central Johor corridor by utilising part of the Gemas-Johor Bahru Electrified Double-Track Project (PLBEGJB) alignment. This initiative reflects the Government’s and KTMB’s ongoing commitment to enhancing public mobility through wider access to rail services,” it stated.

According to the rail operator, the new service will run 10 trips daily, comprised of five trips from Paloh to JB Sentral and five trips from JB Sentral, with each train accomodating up to 400 passengers.

The first train of the day on this service from Paloh is scheduled to depart at 3:55am and arrive at JB Sentral at 5:52am, while the last train of the day on the service from JB Sentral will depart at 8:30pm and arrive at Paloh at 10:27pm, said KTMB.

“The early morning and evening schedules are designed to support the needs of daily commuters, including workers continuing their journey to Singapore via the Johor Bahru border crossing,” it stated.

Connecting services will be available at the Kempas Baru station, enabling passengers to transfer to the Kempas Baru-Pasir Gudang-Kempas Baru route, and thus aid connectivity between the Paloh-Kluang-Kulai-Johor Bahru corridor and the Pasir Gudang industrial area, KTMB added.

In terms of fares, the Southern Shuttle service will continue to have the promotional fare of RM7.70 for one-way travel from Paloh to JB Sentral, from the original RM15.30 fare; this will remain until the new electric trains are delivered, said KTMB.

The MyRailLife Pass will also be extended to cover the Southern Shuttle service from August 8 to 31, with children aged four to six, school-aged students from Standard One to Form Six, and persons with disabilities enjoying free-of-charge travel, subject to terms and conditions.

The Southern Shuttle service has recorded 3,209 passengers on its two initial routes, and the expansion of the service is expected to support workforce mobility, economic activities and the development of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) while helping to reduce reliance on private vehicles, said KTMB.