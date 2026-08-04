Leapmotor B03 – global name for A05 B-segment EV hatch as it nears Chinese launch with 510 km CLTC range

In Cars, International News, Leapmotor / by Jonathan Lee / 4 August 2026 7:29 pm

Remember the Leapmotor A05 that we showed you last month? Well, scrub your mind of it, because the Chinese EV maker has come up with a completely new model called the B03, a B-segment electric hatchback meant for global markets.

Okay, you don’t have to scrub all of it. The B03 is simply the international name for the A05, Leapmotor having rethought its naming strategy recently starting with the B03X SUV. This is to prevent people mistaking its B-segment models as being in the A-segment (the C10 is actually a D-segment SUV, while the B10 SUV, B01 sedan and B05 hatch are in the C-segment).

This comes as Leapmotor opens bookings for the car in its home market ahead of its launch on August 10. Essentially a B03X (known in China as the A10X) without a raised ride height and black plastic wheel arch claddings, it will be offered with the same powertrain variants, both with single-motor front-wheel drive.

The base model musters 95 PS (70 kW) and delivers a range of 405 km, while higher-end variants get boosted to 122 PS (90 kW) and 510 km respectively. Both range figures are on the CLTC cycle – expect to get around 330 km and 420 km on the more stringent WLTP cycle – and are only very slightly further than what the B03X is capable of, so expect the same 39.8 kWh and 53 kWh LFP batteries.

Leapmotor has also revealed the B03’s interior and – surprise, surprise – it’s all but identical to the B03X’s. There are plenty of pill-shaped elements (including the tubular centre air-con vents), an 8.88-inch instrument display and a 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen.

Also carried over is a cutesy robot mascot dotted around the cabin, an accessory attachment on the dash, a front passenger seat that folds flat to act as a table and rear under-seat storage. Level 2 driver assists and park assist are fitted to all but the base model, although only top models gain lidar and highly-autonomous driving functionality.

With the B03X already pencilled in for Malaysia, the B03 could make its way outside of China sooner rather than later given its similarity to the SUV.