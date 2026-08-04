No official decision yet on BYD’s Tg Malim plant – MITI

Malaysian investment, trade and industry minister (MITI) Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani has said today in parliament that the ministry has not been formally notified yet if BYD will proceed with its Tanjong Malim plant plans, Bernama reports.
Senator Tan Sri Low Kian Chuan was seeking an update on BYD’s proposed plant as an EV maker that has met the localisation requirements to qualify for preferential tax treatment under the completely-knocked-down (CKD) scheme.
“Any decision to proceed with, defer or revise its investment plans is a commercial decision for the company,” Johari replied, adding that the government is already encouraging the local assembly of EVs by offering import duty, excise duty and sales tax exemptions until December 31, 2027.
He said, however, that eligibility for these incentives remain subject to compliance with the Customs Regulations 1988 and other government-imposed conditions.
“The government will continue to monitor the utilisation of existing production capacity and ensure that every new investment contributes meaningfully to higher domestic value-added, the development of local vendors, technology transfer, the creation of high-skilled jobs and stronger export activities,” Johari said.
To recap, MITI’s new fully-imported (CBU) EV regulations mean that BYD’s current all-CBU line-up will either be outlawed because they don’t make at least 180 kW (245 PS), or become expensive (Seal and Sealion 7) because the cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value needs to be RM200k or more.
The way around this is local assembly (CKD), but because BYD was looking at setting up its own new factory, new regulations mandate a RM100k floor price, 80% of production to be exported and a paint shop, which is a costly element in a car factory and a sign of ‘serious work’ being done there, so to say.
So how? Deputy MITI minister Sim Tze Tzin revealed a ‘solution’ in May to The Edge: “If (carmakers) want to price EVs between RM100,000 and RM200,000, they can work together with contract manufacturers to manufacture here” – as MG, Xpeng and GWM are doing with EPMB in Melaka, and TQ Wuling with Tan Chong.
Hardly a week later, BYD VP and GM of the carmaker’s Asia Pacific Auto Sales Division Liu Xueliang visited Sime Motors’ Inokom plant in Kulim, Kedah, triggering speculation that BYD could instead partner up with its Malaysian distributor for contract assembly. Is Tanjong Malim off the table for BYD?
Comments
Why do we need TP protect Plotong? Useless
As of August 2026,
Indonesia:
about 5 major car brands in Indonesia (via the government’s Low Cost Green Car and budget EV schemes) offer brand-new passenger vehicle models priced below RM 80,000 (roughly IDR 350 million)
Thailand
about 6 major car brands in Thailand offer brand-new passenger vehicle models priced below RM 80,000 (roughly THB 650,000)
IDR 350 MILLION says it all, such a great country w strong currency n good governance. Is this what u aspire Msia to be?
BYD is a highly vertically integrated manufacturer. They designs and manufactures almost all of their components and their manufacturing model is built around this vertical integration, this is how they are so competitive and agile with their model change and update. I highly doubt BYD is willing to break that model to accommodate malaysian partners. At best, local partner will be a landlord, collecting rents for the use of factory floor space, utilities, logistic service, even all these will need to conform to BYD’s production requirements.
this specific type of “people” are the most dangerous to deal with. Imagine spending billions, only to be backstabbed by the same “people”. Very scary and evil, now China also know this “people” behavior.
Why do we have these people in these positions??
Lets see….. what kind of ayam jantan MITI is going to do!
This johari making life hard for anwar
Maybe some brands are lobbying the gomen not to allow competition. Just saying.
The concept of CKD.
Contract out to local car assembly in Malaysia to earn the CKD incentives.
Yet, all parts come from other country.
Ensure all workers for these ckd chinese brands are Malaysian. Otherwise, they are NOT welcome here. Shoo, go away!
Yes it is