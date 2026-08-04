Zeekr Malaysia celebrates 5,000 deliveries with optional 8-yr warranty, fr RM5k – existing owners buy by Sept 30

In Cars, Local News, Zeekr / by Jonathan Lee / 4 August 2026 2:57 pm

Zeekr has announced that to date, it has delivered a total of 5,000 vehicles in Malaysia since it entered the market less than two years ago. The achievement, it claims, is reflective of the growing trust and confidence customers place on the brand, as well as its “vision of premium electric mobility.”

UPDATE: Zeekr Malaysia has clarified that the new extended warranty reported below is a cost option for new owners. The article has been edited to reflect this new information, including pricing for the available plans.

To celebrate the milestone, the company has introduced an eight-year extended warranty programme that will be offered as an option for new customers, which can be purchased within seven days of vehicle delivery. Existing customers will also be able purchase the extended warranty until September 30.

Two plans will be offered – a Silver Plan that bumps up the vehicle warranty to the same eight-year/160,000 km standard as the battery warranty, as well as a Gold Plan that increases the mileage cap for both the vehicle and battery by 20,000 km, providing a total of eight years or 180,000 km of coverage. As a refresher, Zeekr models are currently covered by a five-year/150,000 km warranty.

Prices for the warranty packages vary depending on the model and are as follows:

Zeekr Extended Warranty Programme Model Silver Plan (8-year/160,000 km) Gold Plan (8-year/180,000 km) Zeekr X RM4,999 RM10,888 Zeekr 7X RM5,999 RM12,888 Zeekr 009 RM6,999 RM14,888

Extended warranty aside, Zeekr is also providing free vehicle inspection at all of its service centres nationwide, also until September 30. This covers several components, including:

Power Battery System

Electric Powertrain

BCM System

Undercarriage Inspection

Low Voltage Battery

Last but not least, Zeekr is introducing its own co-branded DC fast charging network called Zeekr Power, created in collaboration with DC Handal. The company is working to bring “high-performance charging infrastructure, strategic partnerships and exclusive owner privileges” to its ecosystem, starting with preferential charging rates at RM1.20 per kWh.

The Zeekr Power branding now appears on six chargers “along key travel corridors” on the North-South Highway, with an eye of eventually opening 30 chargers in three yearsr. They currently dispense up to 400 kW, with the potential of supporting up to 640 kW for selected chargers in the future. These locations are:

Amanjaya Mall, Sungai Petani, Kedah

Sunway Carnival Mall, Penang

MH Hotel, Ipoh, Perak

Sunway Pyramid Mall, Petaling Jaya

PLUS Plaza Toll Sungkai, Perak (under construction, targeted for Q4 completion)

PLUS Plaza Toll Bukit Gambir, Johor (under construction, targeted for Q4 completion)

“The initiatives we’ve introduced as part of our 5,000 milestone celebration is not only our way of appreciating all our owners who’ve placed their trust in Zeekr, but it also represents our shared ambition of a comprehensive EV ecosystem that gives owners greater confidence, convenience and peace of mind.

“As our community continues to grow, we are committed to invest in delivering more initiatives that will benefit our customers throughout their ownership journey,” said Zeekr Intelligent Technology Malaysia general manager Eddy Lu.

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