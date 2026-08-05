2026 Aveta Vanguard 180 scooter in Malaysia, standard model priced at RM9,398, Explorer at RM9,698

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 August 2026 11:21 am

Entering the Malaysian scooter market is the 2026 Aveta Vanguard 180, in two model variants – the Standard at RM9,398, and with the Explorer Pack at RM9,698. Dubbed an Adventure Touring Crossover (ATC). the Vanguard 180 features adventure scooter styling and is aimed at aimed at new riders and those upgrading from smaller motorcycles.

Power for the Vanguard 180 comes from a 174 cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC, four-valve, single-cylinder engine, producing 18.2 hp at 8,500 rpm and 17.2 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Power goes through an automatic CVT gear box to the rear wheel with belt drive.

Wheel sizing on the Vanguard 180 is 14-inches in front and 13-inches at the back, wearing 100/80 front and 130/70 rear tyre. Riding information is displayed on a seven-inch TFT-LCD display with video playback from the front mounted dash cam.

Suspension uses telescopic forks in front while the rear end is propped up with twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers with remote gas reservoirs. For braking, the Vanguard 180 gets single hydraulic discs front and rear, the front wheel fitted with a two-piston calliper.

Riding aids include ABS and traction control, along with USB-A and USB-C charging ports for the rider’s electronics. Seat height on the Vanguard 180 is set at 780 mm, while weight is listed at 142 kg with 10.5-litres of fuel carried in the tank.

The Vanguard 180 comes in two colour choices for the standard version – Neon Terrain and Grey Sandstone. Meanwhile, the Explorer Pack version of the Vanguard 180, fitted with top box and crash bars, is available only in Frost White.