2026 Lambretta J200 scooter in Malaysia, first look

In Bikes, Lambretta, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 August 2026 3:31 pm

A new retro style scooter for Malaysia, the 2026 Lambretta J200, with a public preview at the Art of Speed 2026 in MAEPS, Serdang. The Lambretta name is iconic, like the other Italian scooter brand, and the J200 revives the legendary Lambretta J Series, inspired by the classic J50, J100, and J125 Starstream of the 1960s.

Targetted to the urban scooter rider, the J200 comes with a four-valve, SOHC, liquid-cooled engine displacing 174.5 cc with a Bosch ECU. Power for the J200 is claimed to be 16.8 hp at 8,500 rpm with 15.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, with power going to the rear wheel via CVT gearbox and belt drive.

Front suspension is done with double arm links while the rear is fitted with twin shock absorbers. Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear, with two-channel ABS as standard equipment.

The J200 rolls on 12-inch wheels, the front wheel fitted with a 110-70 tyre and the rear wheel getting 120/70 rubber. LED lighting is used throughout and riding information is shown on a colour LCD screen.

Tipping the scales at 139 kg, the J200 carries nine litres of fuel in the tank while seat height is set at 780 mm. There are four colour options available for purchase – Gemme White, Super Black, Cocoa Brown and Light Grey.