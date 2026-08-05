2027 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift spied in China – W206 gets massive grille, star lights to fight G50 3 Series

In Cars, Mercedes-Benz, Spyshots / by Jonathan Lee / 5 August 2026 1:27 pm

While Mercedes-Benz’s attention is (rightly) focused on the C-Class EV, it hasn’t forgotten that there’s another C-Class that needs some TLC – the bread-and-butter ICE model. Spyshots of the revamped W206 (specifically the long wheelbase variant) in China have been published by Autohome, and it looks like Stuttgart is continuing its newfound habit of excess here.

As you can see, the front end has been completely redesigned, and while the gaudy star headlights were expected, the new grille – grown to extreme proportions here – were not. Taking a cue from the also-facelifted S-Class, the star-studded full-height panel features a black surround lifted from the latest W214 E-Class, originating from the EQ series of EVs (ironic, given that the facelifted EQS has moved away from this look).

Not much has changed at the back, save for the two-piece taillights that feature even more stars – another feature lifted from the E-Class. We don’t get a look at the interior here, but other spyshots floating around show that the C-Class surprisingly hasn’t been turned into an all-screen extravaganza, still utilising a 12.3-inch freestanding instrument display and an 11.9-inch portrait infotainment touchscreen.

Expect the C-Class to retain its M264 1.5 litre and 2.0 litre turbo four-cylinder and OM654 2.0 litre turbodiesel engines, as well as the C350e, C300de and C400e plug-in hybrids – as visible through the charging port on the prototype. Mercedes will likely also take the opportunity to introduce a straight-six C53 to replace the unloved four-cylinder C43 and C63 PHEV.

The facelifted C-Class will compete with the next-generation BMW 3 Series, codenamed G50. Built on a revised version of the current G20’s platform, it will join the Neue Klasse NA0 i3 in featuring a new design inside and out, plus the latest Panoramic iDrive display tech.