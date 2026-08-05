ACE 2026 this October 31-November 1 at SCCC – great deals on new cars, RM2,500 in vouchers, RM30k in prizes

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 5 August 2026 11:57 am

It’s back. The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) is set to return this year, with the 2026 edition happening this October 31 to November 1. As it has been with all previous outings, the event will be held at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

Right now, we’re working to have all your favourite brands, national and non-national, present at the event. Details on exhibitors will start coming in the near future, but you can expect a host of latest vehicle models to be at the show, covering both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) formats.

Last year, over 800 buyers enjoyed great deals on cars at ACE 2025, and if you’re in the market for a new car, expect to find a similar plethora of irresistible promotions and exceptional offers at this year’s event. These include RM2,500 worth of vouchers from the organiser, on top of event-exclusive deals from participating car brands, which will emerge in the weeks to come.

Also, like it has been at previous editions, every confirmed booking will enter you into a lucky draw to win prizes worth RM30,000. More on ACE 2026 soon, but for now, mark your calendars on October 31 to November 1 for the event at SCCC. See you there!