Daihatsu Ayla Modern Vintage at GIIAS 2026 – Perodua Axia with retro kei-car looks, bluff face, egg-crate grille

Isn’t this just fantastic? We think this looks even better than the Ayla Retro Future that debuted at the same show almost exactly a year ago! Let’s now take a closer look at the Daihatsu Ayla Modern Vintage from the still-ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026. Styling exercise, of course – just like this one.
Where do we even begin? From the pink and off-white theme to the higher clamshell bonnet, there’s plenty to look at. Deliciously retro are the block-lettered and underlined ‘DAIHATSU’ on the nose, the egg-crate grille and those simple wheel covers. Possibly the only things that look modern are the internals of the D-shaped-but-not-quite-D-shaped head and tail lamps.
The Ayla Modern Vintage wears what has got to be the world’s least aggressive bodykit, and the rear bumper is so clean, with a smaller number plate recess, two circular reflectors and little else. You know, the man on the Foh Hup omnibus might believe you if you told him this was a Daihatsu product from the ’50s or ’60s – even if it’s not as convincing as this one.
So bright is the interior that you’d best have your sunglasses on before getting in – besides the dashboard top, radio, air vents, steering wheel spokes, air-con control panel, gear lever and carpets, pretty much everything else is beige – even the gear knob, pillars and boot walls. Those seat covers remind one of a simpler time, with the old Daihatsu script printed on fabric centre inserts. Geng Axia, you have been inspired!
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japanes are regressing backwards, trying to trick foolish buyers to buy their ancient junk outdated products.