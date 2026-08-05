Daihatsu Rocky Hybrid ACTIVe at GIIAS 2026 – styling exercise; Perodua Ativa Hybrid confirmed for Malaysia

In Cars, Daihatsu, International News / by Jonathan James Tan / 5 August 2026 10:36 am

That’s an… interesting colour combo. This is the Daihatsu Rocky Hybrid ACTIVe, a styling exercise that the little-car specialist brought to the still-ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026.

No, it’s not for sale; this is for show and to inspire anyone thinking of dressing up their Rocky (or Perodua Ativa to us), although I personally think there are more harmonious hue pairings than ‘Blue Chameleon’ and ‘Glossy Lemon Yellow’.

These shocking shades can be found all over the exterior, including the roof, side mirrors and wheels. You’ll see ‘ADM Pako’ on those aero-covered wheels – they’re a collaboration between Astra Daihatsu Motor and Pako Wheels.

Inside, you’ll find the same blue and yellow along the centre console (reminds me of a snake’s scales for some reason), door grab handles, air vent surrounds and seats.

Launched in Indonesia almost exactly a year ago at this very show, the Rp 300 million (RM68k) Daihatsu Rocky Hybrid has a 106 PS/170 Nm electric motor, and a 82 PS/105 Nm 1.2 litre WA-VEX Atkinson-cycle non-turbo three-cylinder engine whose only job is to charge the hybrid battery. It’s CBU from Japan, unlike the Indonesian-assembled ICE car.

The Perodua Ativa Hybrid has been confirmed for Malaysia (in response to this?), four years after its 300-unit subscription-only trial programme – full story here.