Juru-Sungai Dua traffic dispersal project Package 1 at 34.6% overall completion, tender opened for next phase

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 5 August 2026 6:29 pm

Images from PLUS Malaysia Facebook page

PLUS Malaysia has launched the tender process for Packages 2 and 5 of the Juru-Sungai Dua Traffic Dispersal Project (PTJSD) as the project enters its second phase, while Package 1 has recorded an overall physical progress of 34.63% as of July 31, the highway operator has announced.

“The opening of tenders for Packages 2 and 5 also marks another significant milestone towards delivering a long-term solution to ease traffic congestion along the Juru–Sungai Dua corridor,” PLUS Malaysia said in its statement.

For Package 1, utility relocation works have reached 75% completion, while geotechnical works along Jalan Tun Hussein Onn, which include the construction of a new bridge, have achieved 68% completion, and works at the East–West Interchange have reached 48% completion in preparation for the next phase of construction, said the highway operator.

In order to maintain the project’s momentum, PLUS Malaysia along with the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), project consultants and the contractor, will continue to optimise construction activities through simultaneous works at multiple locations, extended working hours including weekends, and the deployment of high-capacity machinery to ensure the project remains on track, it said.

The highway operator will continue to work closely with the works ministry, LLM, the Penang state government, local authorities, contractors and other stakeholders to ensure that every phase of the project is carried out safely, efficiently and on schedule, it said.

Once the PTJSD is completed, it is expected to benefit more than 200,000 highway users daily by separating highway traffic from local traffic, thus reducing travel time along the Juru-Sungai Dua corridor from around one hour to 20 minutes, according to PLUS Malaysia.