Malaysian fuel prices August 6 to 12, 2026 – RON 95 and RON 97 down five sen, diesel also down five sen

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / by Mick Chan / 5 August 2026 8:13 pm

Today is Wednesday, which means it is once again time for the weekly fuel price update as announced by the finance ministry for the week of August 6 to 12, 2026. Prices are down for both petrol and diesel fuels in the coming week.

This week, the price of unsubsidised B10/B15 diesel is RM4.57 per litre, down five sen from the RM4.62 per litre price of last week. The Euro 5 B7 blend of diesel, which is 20 sen per litre more than the B10/B15 blends, is therefore at RM4.77 per litre.

Effective from July 1, the subsidised retail price for B10 and B15 blends of diesel fuels for Malaysian citizens is RM2.10 per litre, applicable nationwide at a quota of 200 litres per month, shared with Budi95 for eligible users.

For petrol, the price of unsubsidised RON 95 is RM3.77 per litre, down five sen from the RM3.82 per litre price of last week, while the price of RON 97 petrol also drops five sen, to RM4.35 per litre.

The price of subsidised RON 95 petrol under the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) scheme remains at RM1.99 per litre, with Malaysians holding a valid driving licence being eligible for the fuel at a monthly quota that is temporarily adjusted to 200 litres per month.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, August 12, 2026. This is the 33rd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2026, and the 396th in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.