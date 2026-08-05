Nissan Kicks e-Power handed over to PDRM; two units to undergo 2-month proof of concept evaluation programme

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has handed over two units of the Nissan Kicks e-Power to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for a two-month proof of concept (POC) evaluation programme, the company has announced.
The evaluation programme is conducted with no obligation, and the vehicles will undergo real-world police patrol assessments in order to be evaluated for their performance, practicality and suitability for frontline police operations, ETCM stated.
“As we continuously explore solutions that can enhance operational effectiveness, it is important that any new technology is assessed under real-world conditions. This proof of concept programme enables us to evaluate the performance of the Nissan Kicks e-Power, practicality and suitability for frontline operations.
“The insights gained will contribute to our ongoing efforts to identify mobility solutions that best support the operational needs of the Royal Malaysia Police,” said commissioner of police Redzuan bin Abd Hamid, director of logistics and technology department of the Royal Malaysia Police headquarters at Bukit Aman.
Launched in Malaysia in December 2024, the Nissan Kicks e-Power arrived in two variants – the VL that is priced at RM113,800, and the VLT that is priced RM121,800, and an additional RM4,000 for a black roof finish on the latter; prices are OTR without insurance.
Powertrain for the Nissan Kicks e-Power is a front-mounted 129 PS/280 Nm electric motor that pairs with a HR12DE 1.2 litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that outputs 82 PS and 103 Nm, which serves as a generator for the 2.06 kWh battery, with no mechanical link to the driven wheels.
This enables a 0-100 km/h time of 9.5 seconds, while fuel consumption is a claimed 21.7 km per litre for a total range of up to 900 km from its 41 litre fuel tank.
The facelifted version of the P15 Nissan Kicks was shown at the 2026 Bangkok International Motor Show, and this wears styling drawn from the Nissan Kait for the Brazil market.
Nissan Kicks e-Power Impul Edition at Malaysia Autoshow 2025
Nissan Kicks e-Power Impul Edition official images
Comments
0-100km in 11 seconds, can it outrun criminals?
BS it’s 9.5sec official and I clocked I slightly faster than that. It’s more powerful that turds like HR-V and Corolla Cross. Sure on the motorway the engine is constantly running at a low rpm to charge the battery and maintain buffer where as HR-V and Cross use engine exclusively resulting in better motorway mileage. But in the city and picking up speed its not even close Kicks destroys all other hybrids. Period.
The polis force not ready to use full on EVs because they cannot afford to waste 30mins to 1hrs charging up. That could change if there are batteries in the near future that can handle lots of high DoD on fast charging without crystal cracking impacting cell life.
Good! … make good use of it. Police patrol vehicle useage is brutal. daily use and high mileage used. this will give a good test of reliability and suitability for real world assessment… no need theoretical guessing
Nissan SA 3 months ago told me there’s a huge discount of about RM22k for the Kicks, as too much stock from 2025 still unsold. Perhaps now they can sell it at a discount to PDRM.
mana ada kick? power pun hampeh…