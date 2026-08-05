Nissan Kicks e-Power handed over to PDRM; two units to undergo 2-month proof of concept evaluation programme

In Cars, Local News, Nissan / by Mick Chan / 5 August 2026 2:45 pm

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has handed over two units of the Nissan Kicks e-Power to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for a two-month proof of concept (POC) evaluation programme, the company has announced.

The evaluation programme is conducted with no obligation, and the vehicles will undergo real-world police patrol assessments in order to be evaluated for their performance, practicality and suitability for frontline police operations, ETCM stated.

“As we continuously explore solutions that can enhance operational effectiveness, it is important that any new technology is assessed under real-world conditions. This proof of concept programme enables us to evaluate the performance of the Nissan Kicks e-Power, practicality and suitability for frontline operations.

“The insights gained will contribute to our ongoing efforts to identify mobility solutions that best support the operational needs of the Royal Malaysia Police,” said commissioner of police Redzuan bin Abd Hamid, director of logistics and technology department of the Royal Malaysia Police headquarters at Bukit Aman.

Launched in Malaysia in December 2024, the Nissan Kicks e-Power arrived in two variants – the VL that is priced at RM113,800, and the VLT that is priced RM121,800, and an additional RM4,000 for a black roof finish on the latter; prices are OTR without insurance.

Powertrain for the Nissan Kicks e-Power is a front-mounted 129 PS/280 Nm electric motor that pairs with a HR12DE 1.2 litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that outputs 82 PS and 103 Nm, which serves as a generator for the 2.06 kWh battery, with no mechanical link to the driven wheels.

This enables a 0-100 km/h time of 9.5 seconds, while fuel consumption is a claimed 21.7 km per litre for a total range of up to 900 km from its 41 litre fuel tank.

The facelifted version of the P15 Nissan Kicks was shown at the 2026 Bangkok International Motor Show, and this wears styling drawn from the Nissan Kait for the Brazil market.

Nissan Kicks e-Power Impul Edition at Malaysia Autoshow 2025

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Nissan Kicks e-Power Impul Edition official images