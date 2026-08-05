Renew your car insurance with paultan.org this August – 10% off plus an extra 10% off with SPayLater!

In Advertorial / by Paul Tan / 5 August 2026 11:19 am

Got a car insurance and road tax renewal coming up? August is the best month yet to get it done through the paultan.org Insurance renewal service, because there’s a double discount running for the whole month.

You already know the first one – key in promo code PAULTAN at checkout and you get 10% off your insurance premium, as always. New for August is an additional 10% off when you check out using SPayLater, capped at RM100. This extra rebate is limited to the first 200 customers, so the early birds get the worm here.

Yes, the discounts stack, and the maths works out rather nicely. Say your renewal premium is RM1,000 – promo code PAULTAN brings it down to RM900, and paying via SPayLater knocks off a further RM90, leaving you with just RM810 to pay. That’s RM190 saved, or nearly 19% off in total. On larger premiums, the SPayLater rebate maxes out at RM100 – still a meaningful chunk on top of the PAULTAN discount.

If you’ve yet to try our renewal service, here’s the short of it – the whole process is fully online and takes around five minutes from quote to checkout. You get live quotes from four insurers and takaful operators – Allianz, MSIG, Zurich Takaful and Takaful Malaysia – displayed side by side, so you can pick the best cover for your car.

Your NCD is applied automatically, and you can adjust your sum insured and add on extras such as road tax renewal, windscreen cover, flood coverage, e-hailing use and additional named drivers before paying. Your cover note is issued within 24 hours of payment – no agents, no WhatsApp back-and-forth, no paperwork.

Here’s how to grab the double discount:

1. Head to paultan.org/insurance and fill in your car details for an instant quote – no payment details needed.

2. Compare the quotes, pick your insurer and customise your add-ons.

3. Enter promo code PAULTAN at checkout for 10% off your insurance premium.

4. Select SPayLater as your payment method – you’ll be redirected to the Shopee checkout, where the extra 10% off voucher (capped at RM100) is applied automatically.

As a bonus, SPayLater also gives you flexibility on how you settle the bill – pay it next month, or split your premium into instalments over a longer period.

The SPayLater promotion runs from August 1 to 31, 2026, with a minimum spend of RM200, a max cap of RM100, and again, it’s limited to the first 200 customers. Remember, you can renew up to two months before your current policy expires – so even if your renewal is only due in September or October, you can lock in the double discount now.

Renew your car insurance today at paultan.org/insurance.