Zeekr 7X Black Edition in Malaysia – full blacked out look including wheels, based on 7X AWD Performance?

In Cars, Zeekr / by Paul Tan / 5 August 2026 12:44 pm

It looks like a new variant of the Zeekr 7X is on its way to Malaysia. In a post on the official Zeekr Carro Facebook page, the brand has announced that a “Special Edition Zeekr 7X Black Edition” will be showcased at events this weekend celebrating 5,000 Zeekr vehicles delivered in Malaysia.

Details are scarce for now, but the teaser image gives us a good idea of what to expect. The car shown is finished in black (Zeekr calls it Onyx Black) and rides on gloss black alloy wheels in place of the machined-finish units on the regular car, with what appear to be orange-painted brake calipers peeking out from behind the darkened rollers – a possible hint that the special edition is based on the range-topping AWD Performance variant.

A quick check for other posts on social media reveals a page that appears to be a Zeekr Federal Highway sales advisor has also posted a short reel of Zeekr 7X Black Edition stocks, so they should be viewable now, at least unofficially.

In Australia, Zeekr launched a 7X Black Special Edition in March this year, built on the Performance AWD and featuring Onyx gloss black paint as the sole exterior colour, gloss black finishing for the front and rear lower bumpers, lower door trims and roof rails, 20-inch black alloys, a black ‘7X’ rear badge and black Nappa leather upholstery inside. The changes there were purely cosmetic, with no mechanical differences.

As a recap, the 7X was launched in Malaysia in August 2025 and is currently offered in three variants – the RWD Standard Range at RM182,800, the RWD Long Range at RM193,800 and the AWD Performance at RM230,800, following a price revision earlier this year after the end of EV import and excise duty exemptions.

The rear-wheel-drive versions produce 421 PS and 440 Nm, good for a 0-100 km/h time of six seconds, while the dual-motor AWD Performance packs 646 PS and 710 Nm for a 3.8-second century sprint. Battery options are a 75 kWh LFP pack on the Standard Range and a 100 kWh NMC unit on the other two, with claimed WLTP ranges of 480 km, 610 km and 543 km respectively, and all variants ride on an 800-volt architecture supporting 22 kW AC and up to 450 kW DC charging.

The 5,000 units celebration events run this weekend, August 8-9, from 9am to 6pm daily at three locations – Zeekr Space Bangsar, Zeekr Space Mutiara Damansara and Zeekr House Juru Autocity in Penang, all operated by authorised dealer Zeekr Carro.

Visitors can expect refreshments and family activities alongside the showcase, and presumably full Malaysian specifications and pricing for the Black Edition won’t be too far behind.

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