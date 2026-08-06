11 dead at RX-Z 8.0 Members Gathering in Terengganu

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 August 2026 1:04 pm

A chilling statistic from the recent RX-Z 8.0 Members Gathering in Terengganu, with 11 motorcycle riders dead. This was stated in a media statement from police Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department director CP Datuk Seri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali.

The 11 fatal accidents are being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, while five accidents with serious injuries are being investigated under Section 43(1) of the same Act. A further 30 cases of accidents resulting in light injuries were recorded.

Broken down by statistics, rider profiles from the accidents reports saw an age range of between 21 and 30 years for 19% of the cases, while riders aged 18 to 20 saw 10 of them involved with seven riders exactly 20 years of age. For senior riders, there were eight riders aged between 31 and 40, and nine riders aged between 41 to 50.

By gender, 44 of the riders involved in accidents were male while two were female. Breakdown of the causes of accidents found rear end collisions contributed overwhelmingly to the numbers with 21 cases, while single vehicle accidents recorded 15 cases, side collisions seven cases and side-by-side vehicle collisions three cases.

The four day event, held from July 30 to August 2, reportedly saw over 200,000 participants converging on Kuala Terengganu for the festivities, with social media showing videos and posts of motorcycle riders on Peninsular Malaysia highways. Police called on the event organiser to provide proper movement plans, safety briefings and involve the authorities to ensure a safe and successful event.