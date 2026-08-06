11 dead at RX-Z 8.0 Members Gathering in Terengganu

A chilling statistic from the recent RX-Z 8.0 Members Gathering in Terengganu, with 11 motorcycle riders dead. This was stated in a media statement from police Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department director CP Datuk Seri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali.
The 11 fatal accidents are being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, while five accidents with serious injuries are being investigated under Section 43(1) of the same Act. A further 30 cases of accidents resulting in light injuries were recorded.
Broken down by statistics, rider profiles from the accidents reports saw an age range of between 21 and 30 years for 19% of the cases, while riders aged 18 to 20 saw 10 of them involved with seven riders exactly 20 years of age. For senior riders, there were eight riders aged between 31 and 40, and nine riders aged between 41 to 50.
By gender, 44 of the riders involved in accidents were male while two were female. Breakdown of the causes of accidents found rear end collisions contributed overwhelmingly to the numbers with 21 cases, while single vehicle accidents recorded 15 cases, side collisions seven cases and side-by-side vehicle collisions three cases.
The four day event, held from July 30 to August 2, reportedly saw over 200,000 participants converging on Kuala Terengganu for the festivities, with social media showing videos and posts of motorcycle riders on Peninsular Malaysia highways. Police called on the event organiser to provide proper movement plans, safety briefings and involve the authorities to ensure a safe and successful event.
Comments
Glad it’s not happening at Sepang Circuit there
good job in malaysia for you
Keep it up
Trash of society remove themselves doing what they love.
Rakyat happy because trash willingly remove themselves.
I see this as an absolute win!
Mind boggling how authorities can allow this type of “close to rempit” activity.
Many died also due to mistakes,impatience,wanting to show off their modified engines,and sheer numbers in a mad convoy.
Just one simple solution..a total BAN. No deaths,injuries,ambulance ,emergency hospitals,no crying and funerals.
Event bodoh tiada faedah.
More should be dead. Moto == Bodoh
Law enforcement is not doing their jobs. simple as that. Law dictates that illegal modifications are illegal. Yet, repeatedly, these illegally modified bikes are ALLOWED to be used on public roads, being a nuisance, illegally racing, and for the 8th time, openly gather in huge numbers. What type of precedence are we setting up here? Are we saying anything illegal can be ALLOWED as long as you are in a large number?
11 out of 200,000… OK lah… can improve next year, :-)
the event is not wrong
the mentality of some attendees to the event is the problem
excessive modification towards their motorcycle and stunt action on highway, that leads to death
please organise more such events. once a year not enough. can do it every month, rotating between kelantan and terengganu as host
so the solution to our rempit problem is actually more of such events
11 dead… if these 11 were to get married and have 5 kids each, there will be 55 people. and if these 55 people have another 5 kids each, there will be 275 people. that’s only 2 generations. that’s excluding if they have 2 to 4 wives. that will save quite a lot of taxpayers money to fund these people in the B40 group.