2026 BMW iX3 in Malaysia – NA5 50 xDrive M Sport Pro arrives in SWB spec with 805 km WLTP, priced fr RM379k

In BMW, Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News / by Jonathan Lee / 6 August 2026 11:14 am

At long last, BMW has launched the new iX3 in Malaysia, nearly a whole year after it was revealed to the world. Despite its tardy timing, the premium electric SUV remains the first of its new-age rivals to arrive, beating the Mercedes-Benz GLC EV and the Volvo EX60.

Surprisingly, the iX3 debuts in regular wheelbase form first rather than the expected iX3 L, meaning that the car hails from Debrecen in Hungary, instead of Shenyang in China. Just the sole range-topping iX3 50 xDrive variant will be offered at launch – in fully decked-out M Sport Pro trim, no less – priced at RM378,800 on-the-road without insurance.

This is with the standard two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty; add the prerequisite five-year warranty and service package and this figure jumps to RM399,800. Just 50 units will be offered from launch, likely tiding us over until the iX3 L arrives from China, benefitting from preferential import and excise tax rates.

As reference, the previous iX3 that was discontinued in 2024 was sold for RM299,800 for the Final Edition, although this figure was tax-free. The new model is also only RM20,000 more expensive than the CKD X3 30 xDrive despite being of a much higher “50” specification, as well as around RM10,000 more than the Denza Z9GT in spite of the latter being from China.

The iX3 is the first of BMW’s Neue Klasse models (the i3 sedan, revealed earlier this year, is the second), bringing a new design language, a smorgasbord of next-generation tech and the latest Gen6 motors and batteries – all designed to make an EV feel like a typical BMW to drive. Specially developed for EVs, it integrates the battery pack to the body to minimise weight but eschews the iX‘s expensive aluminium spaceframe and Carbon Cage body structure.

As its name suggests, 50 xDrive is powered by dual electric motors for all-wheel drive; the electrically-excited synchronous motor (EESM) at the rear produces 326 PS (240 kW) and 435 Nm of torque, while the front axle uses an asynchronous motor (ASM) so that it can be fully switched off when not needed to improve efficiency. It makes 167 PS (123 kW) and 255 Nm, leading to total system outputs of 469 PS (345 kW) and 645 Nm.

So equipped, the iX3 is able to sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 210 km/h. More importantly, the Gen6 NMC battery cells offer a 20% increase in energy density, meaning that capacity is now a whopping 108.7 kWh nett (116 kWh gross), versus just 73.8 kWh for the previous model.

Range has thus nearly doubled to up to 805 km on the WLTP cycle, although Malaysian-spec models come with the largest available 22-inch Style 1054M alloy wheels shod with staggered rubber band tyres.

While certainly handsome, they pose the biggest range hit of the roller options, dropping it to 730 km according to the German configurator. That’s still an impressive figure, however, and it comfortably bests rivals like the Tesla Model Y (691 km maximum) and Zeekr 7X (615 km).

The NMC chemistry may seem outdated next to the in-vogue LFP, but its increased energy density enables BMW to raise battery capacity without incurring a massive weight capacity. Its circa-2.3 tonne kerb weight, while still hefty, is half a tonne lighter than the Z9GT, which weighs around 2.8 tonnes despite offering a similar capacity. Plus, even an 80% charge will provide around 580 km of WLTP range, which is still plenty.

Better yet, the iX3 is the first BMW to feature an 800-volt electrical architecture, enabling support for up to 400 kW of DC fast charging power. This tops up the battery from 10 to 80% in just 21 minutes. The Malaysian iX3 also includes the optional 22 kW AC onboard charger, taking 5.5 hours for a full charge.

Under the skin, the iX3 rides on double-jointed MacPherson strut front and five-link rear suspension, equipped with steel springs and passive dampers; there’s no adaptive option, even in other countries. This has allowed BMW to focus on delivering a single, finely-tuned chassis spec with an optimised ride and handling balance.

This is paired to the awkwardly-named Heart of Joy, a centralised computer that controls the motors, brakes, energy recuperation and steering up to ten times faster than conventional control units. The regenerative braking is claimed to be able to perform 98% of all braking needs, and is coupled with a Soft Stop function to eliminate the jolting motion when coming to a standstill. Larger M Sport brakes with red callipers are fitted as standard.

The design of the iX3, previewed by the Vision Neue Klasse X in 2024, is inspired by the original Neue Klasse models from the 1960s, most visible through the full-width transparent panels that incorporate the quad LED headlights and diagonal daytime running lights. These are punctuated by small, slim double kidney grilles – another callback to those older cars – as well as a bonnet “valley” that houses the BMW roundel.

Meanwhile, the side surfacing has been cleaned up, only adorned by the prominent haunches and flush pop-up door handles (the most obvious indicator that this is not the iX3 L, which gets mechanical pull-up door handles in accordance with upcoming Chinese regulations). The rear end gets full-width taillights with linear graphics, split by the recurring “valley”.

The M Sport package adds more aggressive front and rear bumpers, with plenty of gloss black inserts, a split front air intake and vertical bumper corners. The Pro version throws on blacked-out grilles and door mirrors, with the illuminated Iconic Glow grille coming as standard.

Inside, the iX3 welcomes a new, minimalist interior architecture with a near-total elimination of physical controls. These have been replaced by the Panoramic iDrive display concept, consisting of a 17.9-inch parallelogram infotainment display and a 43.3-inch Panoramic Vision customisable projection display that spans from pillar to pillar.

The Panoramic Vision display is projected onto a blacked-out portion of the windscreen, which features a special coating that allows it to be used with polarised sunglasses. As such, owners wishing to tint the windscreen are advised to cut the tint along the black frit line to prevent any loss of functionality. A 3D head-up display is also fitted as standard in Malaysia, projected onto the transparent side.

All these screens run on the latest BMW Operating System X that has been completely redesigned with a new menu structure and revised QuickSelect panels. Malaysia receives a more conventional M Sport steering wheel with spokes at the bottom; the Shy Tech hidden-until-lit capacitive controls feature divots to aid usability.

We also get heavily-bolstered M Sport powered seats with heating, ventilation and massage, along with driver’s side memory. These are solely available in M black upholstery with Veganza faux leather and PerformTex faux suede.

As this is a European-derived model, a panoramic glass roof comes as standard, with a heat-insulating coating in lieu of a powered sunshade. Other features include triple-zone automatic air-con, a 13-speaker, 430-watt Harman Kardon sound system, Parking Assistant Professional with remote park assist and a 360-degree camera setup, a Qi wireless charger and a hands-free powered tailgate.

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The iX3 is the first BMW EV to come with a front boot, although at 58 litres it is barely big enough to fit a charging cable and the tyre repair kit. By contrast, the rear boot measures a capacious 520 litres, expandable to 1,750 litres with the 40:20:40-split rear seats folded.

Safety-wise, the iX3 comes with the Driving Assistant Plus that provides Level 2 semi-autonomous driving functionality, including adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, curve speed reduction, speed limit assist and traffic sign assistant. This is the highest available assist package in the region, as we lack the high-definition mapping required for the hands-free Highway and City Assistant.