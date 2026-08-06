2026 Subaru Outback shown at GIIAS – seventh-gen with 2.5L NA boxer four, CVT, AWD; from RM234k in Indonesia

In Cars, International News, Subaru / by Mick Chan / 6 August 2026 7:03 pm

The seventh-generation Subaru Outback has been shown at the 2026 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS 2026), marking a departure from the lifted station wagon form that the model has used since its outset, until and including the sixth-generation facelift that emerged in 2022.

In Indonesia, the new Outback is priced from 1,025 million rupiah (RM233,966), and is specified with a 2.5 litre naturally aspirated boxer four-cylinder engine that outputs 180 hp and 241 Nm, paired with a continuously variable transmission with eight virtual ratios and full-time all-wheel-drive. Other markets such as the United States additionally offers the model with a 2.4 litre turbocharged boxer four-cylinder engine, which makes 260 hp and 376 Nm.

The seventh-generation Outback continues to wear the bodywork cladding which has been a staple of the model’s look, found here around its wheelarches and along the lower sections of the doors. The front fascia is now more upright and aimed at projecting a more rugged identity, while the rear end has the model name featuring prominently on the tailgate.

Aiming to be prepared for ruggged use, the Outback comes standard with roof rails which have a static load capacity of 363 kg, or a dynamic load rating of 100 kg. The manufacturer stated at its debut that the Outback’s roof rails, in a Subaru first, has a lateral load capacity of 100 kg from the sides of its crossbars to allow the hanging of a hammock.

Inside, the seventh-generation Outback brings a considerable departure in its dashboard architecture relative to its predecessor. The new model features a horizontally oriented 12.1-inch infotainment touchscreen supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, according to Kompas, as opposed to the sixth-generation car that uses a vertically-oriented 11.6-inch unit.

The layout in the new car keeps the climate controls separate from the screen, with physical buttons and knobs, and the air-conditioning vents are now horizontally oriented, below the screen instead of vertically oriented on either side of the screen on the previous model. The driver gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument display.

A larger body yield more interior space, and so the latest Outback offers 980 litres of luggage space courtesy of a roofline that is 51 mm taller than before, while the cargo space is also 51 mm taller, and the load floor is now 1,100 mm wide.

In terms of ADAS, the Indonesian-market Outback gets the EyeSight suite of systems with three stereo cameras, four radar units, and four reversing sensors.

Driving assistance functions here include Emergency Pre-Collision Steering, Pre-Collision Throttle Management, while a Driver Monitoring System and Posture Impairment Warning looks over the driver, reported Kompas. There are nine airbags in all, including a centre airbag to deploy between the driver and front passenger.

In Malaysia, the Subaru Outback listed on the Subaru Malaysia website is the sixth-generation pre-facelift at RM279,000, which was launched in September 2024. Would you like to see the latest, seventh-generation model in Malaysia?