2026 Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid shown at GIIAS – 415 PS/650 Nm 3.5L biturbo V6, from RM620k in Indonesia

The 2026 Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid made its showing at this year’s edition of the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), where two variants of the electrified SUV were on display. In Indonesia, the Land Cruiser Hybrid is offered as the VX-R, priced from 2,716 million rupiah (RM619,786), and the GR-S, priced from RM2,816 million rupiah (RM642,615).

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Both variants get the parallel hybrid powertrain with the V35A-FTS 3,445 cc turbocharged V6 petrol engine, which produces 305 kW (415 PS) and 650 Nm, incorporating a single electric motor rated at 36 kW (49 PS) and 250 Nm located between the engine and transmission, which is a 10-speed automatic unit.

The hybrid drive battery is a nickel metal hydride unit. In VX-R guise this gets a torque-sensing rear limited-slip differential, while the GR-S gets front and rear locking differentials.

For comparison, the Indonesian-market also gets the 300 Series Land Cruiser in diesel form (from 2,636 million rupiah (RM601,604) for the VX-R and 2,716 million rupiah (RM619,786) for the GR-S), where the 3,346 cc turbodiesel V6 outputs 306 PS and 700 Nm, also with a 10-speed automatic. The Hybrid gets a 98 litre fuel tank, whereas the diesel version gets an 80 litre tank.

As with the ICE-powered version of the 300 Series, the Hybrid gets double wishbone suspension in front and a four-link configuration at the rear, along with adaptive variable suspension (AVS). For off-road use, the Land Cruiser Hybrid gets Auto MTS (Multi-Terrain Select), Turn Assist and Crawl Control; approach, breakover and departure angles are 30 degrees, 25 degrees and 20 degrees respectively.

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Visually, exterior differences between the diesel and Hybrid powertrain versions of the VX-R variant are minimal, with revisions applied to the lower sections of the front and rear bumpers, along with the HEV badge on the tailgate and front doors on both VX-R and GR-S variants.

Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid GR-S (row above); interior of VX-R trim variant (row below)

Inside, the Land Cruiser Hybrid continues to get the 12.3-inch driver instrument display and a central infotainment touchscreen of the same size, with the VX-R trim variant getting upholstery in black, while the GR-S interior can be specified either in black, or a two-tone scheme of red and black. Further interior equipment includes a wireless device charger, and a digital video recorder.

Safety and driving assistance features in the Land Cruiser Hybrid include the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite of systems, which include the pre-collision system, lane departure alert, rear camera detection for pedestrians, adaptive high beam, and dynamic radar-guided cruise control.

In Indonesia, the Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid is offered in two exterior colours; Attiude Black Mica, and Precious White (as depicted here). The Land Cruiser Hybrid in Indonesia is priced from 2,716 million rupiah (RM619,786) in VX-R trim, and from RM2,816 million rupiah (RM642,615) in GR-S trim.

2026 Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid, VX-R trim

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2026 Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid, GR-S trim

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