‘Ant army’ tactics being used to smuggle fuel, possibility of petrol stations being in collusion not ruled out – KPDN

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 6 August 2026 12:20 pm

According to Kelantan’s domestic trade and cost of living ministry (KPDN), ‘ant army’ tactics are being used to smuggle fuel across the Malaysia-Thailand border – in other words, transporting fuel in small quantities repeatedly, Bernama reports.

This follows heightened enforcement through the integrated Op Tiris 4.0 and joint operations involving multiple agencies, state KPDN director Hanif Yusabra Yusuf said.

He added that 318 cases involving the smuggling and misappropriation of controlled goods have been recorded to date. A total of 135 individuals have been arrested and 193 vehicles totalling RM1.875 million in value have been seized.

“The value of seized controlled goods amounted to RM552,000, including 24,446 litres of petrol worth RM63,500 and 48,500 litres of diesel worth RM218,000. All cases are currently at various stages of investigation under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” Hanif said, adding that hotspots include Rantau Panjang, Pengkalan Kubor and several routes near Sungai Golok.

Besides the ‘ant army’ tactic, syndicates are still modifying vehicle fuel tanks, installing extra tanks in vehicles, transferring fuel collected in stages from several petrol stations into drums, transporting the fuel through illegal routes, and frequently changing movement timings and locations to avoid detection.

The state KPDN director also said that the ministry did not rule out the possibility of petrol station operators or companies being involved in smuggling activities. However, he stressed that every allegation would be thoroughly investigated based on intelligence, evidence and credible facts.

“If there is evidence of any breach of the law, firm action will be taken without compromise against any party involved,” he said, adding that the main challenges faced by KPDN include the vast border area, the existence of numerous illegal crossing routes, syndicates’ constantly-evolving tactics and the illegal trade’s huge profits.

Hanif said KPDN would continue to strengthen intelligence gathering, enhance intelligence-led operations, expand strategic cooperation with enforcement agencies and intensify monitoring of the subsidised fuel distribution chain with the support of technology, including drones and smart surveillance systems.