Celebrate Merdeka with BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad deals at Auto Bavaria Aug 7-9, win a BMW F 450 GS!

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 6 August 2026 5:29 pm

And just like that, we are now in August, which means the 69th Merdeka celebrations are just around the corner – illustrating the progress we as a country have made since 1957. And what better way to show how far you have come than to upgrade to a new BMW, MINI or BMW Motorrad?

It’s the perfect time to snag the dream ride you have been eyeing, with some excellent deals thanks to the Auto Bavaria Merdeka Specials, happening this weekend at Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara and Johor Bahru as well as Gurney Plaza in Penang. And we have not even gotten to the most exciting part – every purchase puts you in the running to win a BMW F 450 GS adventure bike!

Starting with BMW, you can score a wide variety of models at attractive prices. These include the BMW iX1 eDrive20L that now provides more space for you and your family while still delivering the smoothness of an electric powertrain and typical BMW driving dynamics.

At the other end of the Sports Activity Vehicle spectrum, the BMW iX xDrive60 is one of BMW’s flagship EVs with a surfeit of power and range, plus high-end features like adaptive air suspension and a Harman Kardon sound system.

Looking for a sedan? The BMW 3 Series has been around for over 50 years and remains the benchmark sports sedan, thanks to its incisive handling and strong performance. Need something larger and more comfortable? The BMW i5 continues the BMW 5 Series’ 54-year lineage into the electric era, blending deft road manners with a supple ride and instant torque.

At the Auto Bavaria Merdeka Specials, you can expect cash rebates and interest rates as low as 1.68% per annum from BMW Financial Services. On top of that, all models purchased at this event will come with a complimentary five-year BMW Service & Repair Inclusive package.

There are also plenty of promos from MINI, including the all-electric Cooper SE that delivers the style, performance and go-kart handling that you would expect from a three-door MINI. For those that need more space, the Countryman has become the biggest MINI yet without losing its chicness or sense of fun, available in petrol and electric variants.

And for the most thrills, you cannot go wrong with the John Cooper Works (JCW) pocket rockets. The MINI Cooper JCW and MINI Aceman JCW both offer the ultimate in electric MINI performance, with the aerodynamics, suspension and brakes upgraded to tame the extra power.

To sweeten the deal, you will receive further cash rebates and interest rates as low as 0.88% from BMW Financial Services on selected MINI models, as well as complimentary Sony headphones worth RM1,999 and MINI car stickers with every purchase.

If two-wheelers are more your style, then look no further than the latest BMW Motorrad range. On offer are the luxurious BMW R 1300 RT tourer, the BMW C 400 GT premium scooter and the motorsports-bred BMW S 1000 RR superbike.

These models all come with hassle-free financing, which includes a 90% loan tenure for up to seven years and interest rates as low as 3.99%. This also applies to the BMW R 1300 GS touring enduro, which not only carries on the legendary GS name but also brings with it some exclusive benefits, which you will only find out at the event. Irresistible deals on lifestyle merchandise also means you will look the part the next time you go out on a ride.

So head to the Auto Bavaria Merdeka Specials this August 7 to 9 at Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara and Johor Bahru, as well as August 6 to 9 at Gurney Plaza in Penang – and explore your dream BMW, MINI or BMW Motorrad! For more information, visit the official Auto Bavaria website or its socials on Facebook and Instagram.

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