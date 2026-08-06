Dongfeng Carro Roadshow at Melawati Mall, August 5-9 – get up close with the 007 EV fastback and Vigo SUV

In Advertorial, Dongfeng / by Harvinder Sidhu / 6 August 2026 9:33 am

Shopping for an EV this Merdeka month? Here’s a chance to get properly acquainted with one of the newer names in the Malaysian electric vehicle scene. Dongfeng Carro are holding the Dongfeng Roadshow at Melawati Mall in Taman Melawati, Kuala Lumpur from August 5 to 9, open daily from 10am to 10pm.

Two of Dongfeng’s newest models will be there in the metal: the 007 electric fastback sedan and the Vigo electric SUV, with the crew on hand to walk you through the cars, financing and ownership details, plus the latest promotions and rebates on offer.

Dongfeng Vigo – the RM100k EV SUV with a clever party trick

The Vigo is Dongfeng’s answer to the compact electric SUV crowd. It’s powered by a 51.87 kWh LFP battery good for up to 380 km of WLTP-rated range, with a 120 kW (163 PS) and 230 Nm electric motor driving the front wheels.

Its signature feature is the split tailgate — a two-piece arrangement of the kind you’d normally find on far pricier SUVs. The lower section supports up to 150 kg, turning the back of the car into a bench for tailgating, camping or simply lacing up your hiking boots. Behind it sits a 500 litre boot, and the cabin benefits from a long 2,715 mm wheelbase for its size.

The Vigo is priced at RM108,888 on-the-road without insurance, and launched with an RM8,888 rebate that brings it down to the RM100,000 mark — ask the roadshow crew about the latest pricing and offers when you drop by.

Dongfeng 007 – up to 544 PS, 3.9 seconds to 100 km/h

The 007 is the head-turner of the pair — a sleek electric fastback that goes up against the BYD Seal and Tesla Model 3, and if it looks familiar, that’s because Nissan liked it enough to rebadge it as the N7 for other markets.

Two variants are offered in Malaysia, both with a 73.48 kWh LFP battery. The rear-wheel drive Premium produces 200 kW (272 PS) and 310 Nm for a 0-100 km/h time of 5.8 seconds, with up to 530 km of WLTP-rated range. The dual-motor all-wheel drive Prime is the performance flagship: 400 kW (544 PS) and 620 Nm, launching it from 0-100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds.

The 007 retails at RM169,888 for the Premium and RM195,888 for the Prime, with an RM8,888 launch rebate bringing these down to RM161,000 and RM187,000 respectively — again, speak to the team at the roadshow for the latest deals.

Peace of mind, included

Every Dongfeng sold here is covered by a six-year, unlimited-mileage vehicle warranty and an eight-year, unlimited-mileage warranty for the powertrain, including the high-voltage battery. Launch customers also receive a complimentary ABB wallbox home charger, so you can start every morning with a full charge.

Plan your visit

Dongfeng Roadshow by Dongfeng Carro

August 5-9, 2026, 10am to 10pm daily

Meranti Court (ground floor, in front of San Francisco Coffee), Melawati Mall, Taman Melawati, Kuala Lumpur