Get great deals on a new BMW, MINI or BMW Motorrad at Auto Bavaria’s BMW Clubhouse event this August 6-9

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 6 August 2026 6:09 pm

Whether you’ve been dreaming of a new BMW, MINI or BMW Motorrad, this surely is the perfect time to make that upgrade, and the BMW Clubhouse event happening this weekend is surely the place to find it. Over in Penang, the event runs this August 6 to 9, from 10am to 10pm, at Gurney Plaza, while in the southern region, the event takes place on August 7 to 9, from 9am to 6pm, at Auto Bavaria Johor Bahru.

Aside from enjoying exclusive rewards and exciting ownership benefits, every eligible purchase at the BMW Clubhouse event also stands you a chance to win a BMW F 450 GS!

There’s no shortage of choices for you at the event. If it’s a BMW SAV you’re eyeing, explore the BMW iX1 eDrive20L, or, if you prefer an electric option, there’s the BMW iX1 L, which gives you the space of an SUV and the smoothness of a premium EV. It’s perfect for daily drives, family outings and everything in between, and a⁠ smart upgrade for today’s lifestyle.

Looking for something more executive? Well, the BMW i5 is certainly it. ⁠Long days at work deserve a better drive home, and the BMW i5 combines executive luxury with fully electric performance. Quiet and refined, it’s built for people who appreciate the finer things in life. There is also the BMW 3 Series, the car that made generations fall in love with the brand. ⁠Sporty, responsive and incredibly rewarding to drive, it’s the ⁠perfect option for those who look forward to every journey.

Or, how about the BMW iX xDrive60? BMW’s flagship electric SUV with cutting-edge technology and next-level comfort will make e⁠very journey feel special.

On the MINI front, there’s the MINI Countryman U25 SE. The brand’s largest model provides all the space without losing the fun, and is the perfect companion for road trips, coffee runs and spontaneous weekend adventures. If you fancy driving and are always looking for the longer route home, the MINI JCW Aceman should be the ideal pick – sportier, louder and guaranteed to put a smile on your face, every drive in it will feel like the fun part of the day.

Opt for a MINI model and you can look forward to cash rebates from BMW Financial Services and interest rates from as low as 0.88%, and buyers will also receive complimentary Sony headphones worth RM1,999 and MINI Car stickers.

Over at BMW Motorrad, take your pick from two great choices. Offering exceptional comfort, premium technology and effortless touring ability, the BMW R 1300 GS is the perfect partner for riders who love long-distance journeys. If daily commutes and weekend rides are more your flavour, you’ll find that the BMW C 400 GT handles both with ease. It really is premium mobility made simple.

Not sure which model to get? Just head over and let Auto Bavaria help you select the best road trip companion. Check out the BMW R 1300 GS benefits and hassle-free financing, with a loan of up to 90% and up to seven years tenure (on a case to case basis) and a⁠ ⁠3.99% promotional interest rate*, while you’re there.

To celebrate your next milestone in life, head over to Auto Bavaria Johor Bahru this August 7 to 9, or swing by the roadshow at Gurney Plaza this August 6 to 9, to get your dream vehicle and enjoy all the exclusive offers that await! Find out more on the Auto Bavaria website or visit its Facebook or Instagram pages.

* Terms and conditions apply.