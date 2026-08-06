Hyundai Staria Electric debuts in Indonesia – 218 PS, 430 km WLTP, VIP seats; 1.6T hybrid version also introduced

In Cars, Hyundai, International News / by Gerard Lye / 6 August 2026 11:24 am

The Hyundai Staria line-up in Indonesia has been expanded to include fully electric (EV) and hybrid (HEV) versions, with both making their debut at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). At present, PT Hyundai Motors Indonesia is not providing official pricing for the electrified variants of the MPV, although we are furnished with full specifications and both are available for pre-orders.

Let’s start with the Staria Electric, which will be offered in a sole ‘VIP’ grade. The electric powertrain features an electric motor rated at 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW) and 350 Nm of torque, with power supplied to it by an 84-kWh lithium-ion battery that is good for 544 km of range following the NEDC standard (about 430 km WLTP). The motor is paired with a single-speed reduction gear that drives the front wheels.

An 800-volt electrical architecture supports DC fast charging up to 350 kW, which enables a 10-80% state of charge (SoC) to be achieved in 20 minutes. The spec sheet also states a time of 81 minutes to get from 10-80% SoC with a DC input of 50 kW, while AC charging at 11 kW gets the battery from a 10-100% SoC in seven hours and 35 minutes. On the flipside, the Staria Electric comes with an exterior vehicle-to-load (V2L) system capable of outputting 3.5 kW.

In terms of kit, the VIP grade of the Staria Electric brings with it 17-inch black alloy wheels (with 215/65R17 tyres), a powered tailgate, power-sliding doors, paddle shifters, selectable drive modes, ambient lighting, an interior V2L outlet, a frunk, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 12-speaker Bose sound system.

Seating is a 2-2-3 layout, with the front featuring a powered driver’s seat with adjustable lumbar support. Befitting the grade name, the second row gets two VIP seats that offer 14-way power adjustment, a one-touch relaxation function, memory function, power adjustable legrests and headrests, tray tables, massage function, wireless charging and 100-watt USB-C ports. Both the front- and second-row seats are also heated and ventilated.

On the safety and driver assistance front, the Staria Electric gets six airbags, the usual passive systems (ABS, ESC, hill start assist) as well as Hyundai’s SmartSense suite. This includes forward collision-avoidance assist with junction turn support (includes AEB), adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keeping assist, lane following assist, high beam assist, driver attention warning, a surround view monitor, blind spot view monitoring with collision-avoidance assist, rear cross traffic collision-avoidance assist and a safe exit warning.

As for the hybrid variant, it too comes in ‘VIP’ grade and gets pretty much the same equipment as the EV version. The only things that are different are the wheels (18-inch units instead), the lack of V2L outlets and a frunk. For those who want to get more technical, the EV version gets a rack-mounted power steering compared to the HEV that is column-mounted.

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The hybrid powertrain is a familiar one based around a 1.6 litre Smartstream turbocharged and direct-injected (T-GDi) four-cylinder engine. This produces 180 PS (178 hp or 132 kW) at 5,500 and 265 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,500 rpm, with electrical assistance coming in the form of an electric motor rated at 73.4 PS (72.4 hp or 54 kW) and 304 Nm.

Together, the total system output is 245 PS (241 hp or 180 kW) and 367 Nm, with a six-speed automatic transmission sending drive to the front wheels. The electric motor draws current from a 1.49-kWh lithium-ion battery and the engine gets fuel from a 65-litre tank. The Staria originally launched in Indonesia with turbodiesel power, so the new options serve as alternatives for customers who want something petrol-powered or purely electric.

Both EV and HEV variants will only be offered with a black interior, with the exterior coming in either a Creamy White or Midnight Black Pearl finish. For aftersales, a three-year/100,000-km vehicle warranty is included along with an eight-year/160,000-km guarantee on the high-voltage battery. There’s also four-year/60,000-km free service package thrown in.