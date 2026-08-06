Malaysia Airports enhances KLIA T1 e-hailing pick-up flow, adds live-tracking – RM3 driver entry fee introduced

In Local News, Public Transport / by Anthony Lim / 6 August 2026 10:49 am

If you’re taking an e-hailing ride from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1, you’ll likely notice some new features that have been put in place at the pick-up area on Level 1 of the main terminal building, Introduced on August 4, these are aimed at providing travellers who book an e-hailing ride with a more organised and efficient pick-up experience.

These include the implementation of a license plate recognition (LPR) system that is integrated with a passenger information display system (PIDS), which allows customers to track the arrival of their e-hailing vehicles, aided by the input of relevant information via self-service kiosks. A dedicated passenger waiting area has also been added, along with structured pick-up bays and on-ground marshals to provide assistance to passengers and facilitate traffic flow.

There’s a cost to all of this though, with the announcement of a RM3 entry fee will be imposed on every e-hailing vehicle entering the designated passenger pick-up area. According to Malaysia Airports, this is aimed at helping sustain the continued operation and maintenance of these enhanced facilities and systems.

As it is right now, e-hailing vehicles will continue to be allocated a maximum of 10 minutes at the kerbside pick-up area, with vehicles exceeding this duration subject to the applicable penalty charges.

Malaysia Airports says that the enhanced e-hailing system will strengthen monitoring and access control, helping to deter illegal e-hailing activities by ensuring that only authorised e-hailing vehicles utilise the dedicated pick-up facilities. It said the initiative was developed following engagement sessions with e-hailing operators and in coordination with the transport ministry and the land public transport agency (APAD).