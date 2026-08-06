Omoda 4 EV goes on show at GIIAS after ASEAN debut – 218 PS/275 Nm B-segment SUV, 470 km WLTP range

In Cars, International News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Anthony Lim / 6 August 2026 6:09 pm

Following its ASEAN debut in Jakarta, the Omoda 4 EV made its way to the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) the following day, giving it its first public appearance.

Also available in turbo petrol and hybrid forms, the B-segment offering sits below the C5 and E5, essentially becoming the new entry-point for the Omoda brand. In its electric guise, the SUV measures in at 4,420 mm long, 1,870 mm wide and 1,570 mm tall, with a 2,700 mm-long wheelbase, making it slightly larger than its Jaecoo J5 EV sibling, which is 4,380 mm long, 1,860 mm wide, 1,650 mm tall with a 2,620 mm-long wheelbase.

Design-wise, the model moves away from its more conventionally-styled Chery Tiggo Cross and J5 stablemates, with a rakish shape that presents lots of geometric surfaces and bold, angular lines meant to appeal to younger buyers looking for something a bit edgier and daring. It rides on 18-inch two-tone five-spoke alloys, wrapped with 215/55 series Giti Control P10 tyres.

The Omoda 4 features an electric motor offering 218 PS (215 hp, or 160 kW) and 275 Nm, which is close to the 211 PS (208 hp, or 155 kW) and 288 Nm found on the J5 EV. This allows the 1,883 kg offering to be hauled from zero to 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds, on the way to a 170 km/h top speed.

A 65.05 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, sourced from CATL, provides the car with up to 553 km of range on the NEDC standard, or around 470 km on a WLTP-cycle. At the maximum 119 kW DC charging rate, the battery can be brought from a 20% to 80% SoC in 22 minutes.

Inside, the highlight isn’t one that’s visible, with the AI Smart cockpit underpinning the user interface the silent star of the show. Keeping to the exterior presentation, the system is geared towards a younger audience set, with the ability to accurately predict users’ operational needs from usage patterns. The automaker says that the system is also able to simplify interaction processes and tailor digital content ecosystems favoured by younger communities through use.

As for interior equipment, it’s pretty much par for the course. There’s a 13.2-inch, 2.5K resolution portrait-oriented central infotainment touchscreen powered by a Snapdragon 8155 chipset and an 8.88-inch full-colour LCD instrument display panel, as well as a 50 watt Qi wireless mobile phone charger, an eight-speaker O&J premium audio system and a full panoramic sunroof, along with two rows of physical control switches on the centre console. As for cargo space, up to 1,126 litres is available at the back with the rear seats folded.

In terms of driving assistance kit, the Omoda 4 EV comes with a full suite of 18 ADAS functions that includes adaptive cruise control (ACC), automatic emergency braking (AEB), integrated cruise assists (ICA) and intelligent avoidance system (IAS).

The EV will be the only Omoda 4 model sold in Indonesia, but Malaysia is set to get two variants. However, Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia has not indicated which two of the three available types (ICE/HEV/BEV) will be sold here when the car arrives in Malaysia next year.

GALLERY: Omoda 4 EV at GIIAS 2026

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GALLERY: Omoda 4 EV, ASEAN debut in Jakarta

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