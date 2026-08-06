Overall progress of Juru-Sungai Dua traffic dispersal project Package 1 at 34.6% – Package 2, 5 tenders open

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 6 August 2026 3:28 pm

As construction on Package 1 of the Juru-Sungai Dua traffic dispersal project reaches an overall 34.63% progress, PLUS Malaysia has announced that it has opened tenders for Packages 2 and 5 as the project enters its next phase.

In a statement, it said that the tender process for these packages was underway. It added that within Package 1, utility relocation works have reached 75% completion, while geo-technical works along Jalan Tun Hussein Onn, including the construction of a new bridge, have hit the 68% completion mark. The company added that works at the east-west interchange have reached 48% in preparation for the next phase of construction.

In April, it was reported that work on Package 1 was ahead of schedule and was expected to be operational by the end of 2027, in line with its 24-month construction period.

To maintain the project’s momentum, PLUS said it will continue to optimise construction activities through simultaneous works at multiple locations and from extended working hours, including weekends, with the deployment of high-capacity machinery ensuring that the project remains on track.

The 17.3-km project, which is estimated to cost RM3 billion, spans the Seberang Perai Selatan, Tengah and Utara districts. Expected to benefit more than 200,000 highway users daily, it is aimed at diverting 30% of traffic to the new direct Juru-Sungai Dua route, cutting peak-hour travel time from approximately one hour to around 20 minutes.