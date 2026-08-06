Porsche Taycan to stay in production; development of EV 718 Boxster, Cayman two-seaters still on track – CEO

In Cars, International News, Porsche / by Mick Chan / 6 August 2026 11:57 am

Porsche will be keeping the Taycan in its product line-up along with continuing development of the battery-electric 718 Boxster and Cayman sports cars, reported Car Expert.

Porsche CEO Michael Leiters told German publication Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that the Taycan will remain in production “in the short term” albeit with a reduced line of variants.

This comes after reports last month that parent group Volkswagen Group was looking to discontinue half of its existing product range and cut production capacity by one million units annually, and potentially cut 100,000 jobs.

“Model streamlining doesn’t necessarily mean discontinuing entire model series. Often, it’s about eliminating variants. We’ve already started doing that. With the Taycan, we will further reduce the number of models [variants] and thus decrease complexity. We have no plans to discontinue the Taycan in the short term. We’ve invested heavily in the model and want to monitor how demand develops,” Leiters told the German publication.

The battery-electric Boxster and Cayman duo also continue to be part of Porsche’s product plans, Leiters has confirmed despite earlier reports to the contrary.

“With the electric 718, we came to the conclusion that we will build the model, because it is the best solution economically and will be a fantastic car,” Leiters continued. There was however no mention of the top variants of ICE-powered models expected to be a continuation of the current-generation RS models, which were alluded to late last year.

The German sports car manufacturer will reportedly cut a total of 9,000 jobs by 2035 as part of the wider Volkswaggen Group’s restructuring exercise. Last year, Porsche delivered 279,449 units, which is 10% down from its sales volume in 2024 of 310,718 units. Of these, 34.4% were electrified, 22.2% were fully electric and 12.1% were plug-in hybrids.