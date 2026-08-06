Proton delivered 18,442 units in July – 14.9% higher than June, second best month in 2026, YTD sales 38.7% up

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Danny Tan / 6 August 2026 10:13 am

Last month was a good one for Proton as it delivered 18,442 units, a total that includes exports and the smart brand. That’s 14.9% higher than June, and year-to-date (YTD) figures for the first seven months of the year stand at 118,788 units, 38.7% higher year-on-year. Based on the forecast total industry volume (TIV), Proton estimates a 25.8% YTD market share.

The carmaker says that July was its second best monthly performance of the year so far (they did 19,833 in January), and growing exports contributed significantly – the 1,398 units shipped was Proton’s highest monthly export volume since March 2013. That’s over 13 years ago.

The Saga continues to be Proton’s best-selling model with 7,814 units delivered last month, bringing YTD sales to 52,189 units. It remains firmly on course for another record year, Proton says.

Elsewhere, the S70, which Proton calls a C-segment sedan, saw 2,857 deliveries, increasing YTD sales to 15,689 units. That car’s sister, the X50, continued its domination of the B-segment SUV category – with 2,291 units delivered (17,636 units YTD), Proton says that the X50 is Malaysia’s best-selling SUV.

Another segment that Proton claims sales leadership is the seven-seater D-SUV class, where the X90 recorded 441 deliveries, its second best month in 2026.

“Our July performance demonstrates Malaysians continue to place their confidence in Proton products because they offer the right combination of technology, quality, safety and value,” said Datuk Abdul Rashid Musa, deputy CEO of Proton.

“Beyond introducing new products, we remain focused on enhancing every aspect of ownership, from manufacturing quality and localisation to sales and aftersales service. These investments are strengthening Proton’s long-term competitiveness while supporting the continued development of Malaysia’s automotive industry,” he added.

Over on the electrified side, Proton’s eMas range recorded its highest monthly sales since inception. Combined, the eMas 5, eMas 7 and eMas 7 PHEV saw 3,888 deliveries, bringing YTD to 21,808 units. The eMas 5 is Malaysia’s best-selling EV (13,196 units YTD) while the eMas 7 PHEV tops the plug-in hybrid charts (4,946 units YTD). The pure electric eMas 7 is at 3,666 units YTD.

More on eMas sales and growing exports in these links.

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