Proton sold 3,888 eMas vehicles in July 2026 – 21,808 units YTD; eMas 5 top seller, followed by eMas 7 PHEV

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Gerard Lye / 6 August 2026 10:01 am

Proton has revealed that it delivered a total of 3,888 eMas vehicles to customers in the month of July 2026, bringing its year-to-date (YTD) tally to 21,808 units this year. According to the company, July recorded its highest monthly sales since the eMas brand was introduced.

In terms of sales by model, the eMas 5 leads the charge by being the country’s best-selling electric vehicle (EV) in 2026 with YTD deliveries reaching 13,196 units. Meanwhile, the eMas 7 PHEV is the brand’s second best-selling model at 4,946 units so far, which also makes it Malaysia’s most popular plug-in hybrid model.

As for the eMas 7, YTD sales of the electric SUV hit 3,666 units. Following the line-off ceremony for the locally-assembled (CKD) eMas 7 PHEV, the entire eMas line-up, including the eMas 5 andd eMas 7, now originates from the company’s plant in Tanjong Malim, including their electric drive unit and dedicated hybrid transmission.

“The continued growth of Proton eMas reflects increasing confidence among Malaysians in our electrified mobility solutions,” said Zhang Qiang, CEO of Pro-Net. “Alongside expanding our product range, we are equally committed to delivering an ownership experience that matches customer expectations through initiatives such as the Proton eMas super app, a rapidly growing retail network and continued collaboration with charging infrastructure partners,” he added.

Last month also saw the opening of six new Proton eMas outlets to expand the network to 58 sales outlets and 45 service centres nationwide.

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