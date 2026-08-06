Toyota bZ4X Touring launched in Indonesia at GIIAS 2026 – two-motor AWD wagon, 487 km WLTP range, RM205k

The Toyota bZ4X Touring has been launched in Indonesia at the still-ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026. The sole variant is priced at Rp 889 million (RM205k), which is a Rp 90 million (RM21k) premium over the regular bZ4X.
This ‘bZ4X estate’ is to the Subaru Trailseeker as the bZ4X is to the Solterra – twins, in other words. The bZ4X face here is present and correct, the black plastic wheelarch mouldings are taken from the pre-facelift bZ4X, and the tail is 140 mm longer.
You’ll also find black 20-inch alloys, full-width tail lamps, a thick black rear bumper with a chunky silver skid plate, new roof rails (can hold up to 80 kg on the move and 317 kg when stationary). There’s a 600-litre boot, which is 148 litres bigger than the regular bZ4X’s.
The interior’s the same as the bZ4X facelift’s. You’ll find a 14-inch touch-screen with built-in physical air-con temperature knobs, ambient lighting, dual wireless chargers, nine JBL speakers, a panoramic roof and shift paddles. There are Snow/Dirt, Deep Snow/Mud and Grip Control modes.
Now, the regular bZ4X has one 227 PS/269 Nm front motor; this Touring has done a copy-and-paste of this motor for the rear axle. That’s why despite packing a very-slightly-bigger NMC battery (74.69 versus 73.11 kWh), the WLTP range is 487 km compared to the regular bZ4X’s 525 km.
Max charging rates are identical to the regular bZ4X’s 22 kW AC and 150 kW DC, making possible 10-80% in 2.2 hours and 30 minutes respectively. Full Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 ADAS of course, including AEB, ACC and lane centring.
Comments
Suddenly Toyota is acting very fast nowadays immediately dual wireless chargers and now EV good try but sorry Chinese cars way ahead and much better
Better not waste fuel on shipping and logistics to bring in this to Malaysia. Nobody is going to buy.
Actually Toyota had the regular model at KLIMS in June this year. It certainly had a very stylish dashboard and stuff. I was very impressed but it was RM 200XXX – so way out of my range. But I did see quite a bit of interest with others.
Even with awd and estate version, its selling cheaper in indonesia than our fwd version sold locally. Thanks to over protection of our national cars.