Toyota bZ4X Touring launched in Indonesia at GIIAS 2026 – two-motor AWD wagon, 487 km WLTP range, RM205k

In Cars, International News, Toyota / by Jonathan James Tan / 6 August 2026 5:30 pm

The Toyota bZ4X Touring has been launched in Indonesia at the still-ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026. The sole variant is priced at Rp 889 million (RM205k), which is a Rp 90 million (RM21k) premium over the regular bZ4X.

This ‘bZ4X estate’ is to the Subaru Trailseeker as the bZ4X is to the Solterra – twins, in other words. The bZ4X face here is present and correct, the black plastic wheelarch mouldings are taken from the pre-facelift bZ4X, and the tail is 140 mm longer.

You’ll also find black 20-inch alloys, full-width tail lamps, a thick black rear bumper with a chunky silver skid plate, new roof rails (can hold up to 80 kg on the move and 317 kg when stationary). There’s a 600-litre boot, which is 148 litres bigger than the regular bZ4X’s.

The interior’s the same as the bZ4X facelift’s. You’ll find a 14-inch touch-screen with built-in physical air-con temperature knobs, ambient lighting, dual wireless chargers, nine JBL speakers, a panoramic roof and shift paddles. There are Snow/Dirt, Deep Snow/Mud and Grip Control modes.

Now, the regular bZ4X has one 227 PS/269 Nm front motor; this Touring has done a copy-and-paste of this motor for the rear axle. That’s why despite packing a very-slightly-bigger NMC battery (74.69 versus 73.11 kWh), the WLTP range is 487 km compared to the regular bZ4X’s 525 km.

Max charging rates are identical to the regular bZ4X’s 22 kW AC and 150 kW DC, making possible 10-80% in 2.2 hours and 30 minutes respectively. Full Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 ADAS of course, including AEB, ACC and lane centring.