2026 Omoda C7 now open for booking in Malaysia – 1.6T petrol, 7DCT at RM160k est; C7 PHEV est at RM180k

In Cars, Local News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Gerard Lye / 7 August 2026 4:08 pm

After several previews, Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia has officially announced it is taking orders for the Omoda C7 and C7 PHEV, both of which are currently being showcased at Suria KLCC from August 7-9, 2026 – the Chinese brand is also involved with Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW) 2026.

For those who prefer a non-electrified powertrain, the C7 is the one to go for with its 1.6 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine making 197 PS (194 hp or 145 kW) and 290 Nm of torque. This is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, with customers likely able to choose between front- and all-wheel drive if our past observations are accurate. Estimated pricing for the C7 as stated in the release is RM160,000.

Meanwhile, the C7 PHEV is estimated to go for RM20,000 more at RM180,000. The plug-in hybrid version of the SUV features a hybrid-specific 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine serving up 156 PS (154 hp or 115 kW) and 220 Nm on its own.

Accompanying the internal combustion engine (ICE) is a single-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) an electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 310 Nm, which results in a total system output of 360 PS (355 hp or 265 kW) and 530 Nm. This front-wheel drive setup also includes a BYD-sourced 18.3-kWh Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that is good for up to 95 km of electric-only range or a combined hybrid range of 1,250 km.

Both pure petrol and PHEV versions look similar, but there are a few differences. These include size and design of the wheels (19-inches on the petrol, 20s for the PHEV). Inside, the cars get different upholstery material, and the PHEV comes with a front passenger seat leg rest. The latter also gets a powered sliding 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen that can be moved to the passenger side, although it does lose the glove box as a result.

Other features touted by Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia include an 8.88-inch digital instrument cluster, powered and ventilated front seats, double-glazed front windows, a ventilated 50-watt wireless charging pad and a comprehensive ADAS suite. The C7 in both petrol and PHEV forms are locally assembled (CKD) in Malaysia at Chery Corporate Malaysia’s plant in Shah Alam.

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GALLERY: Omoda C7 petrol at Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia’s second anniversary celebration

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GALLERY: Omoda C7 PHEV at the launch of Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week 2026

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