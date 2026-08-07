2026 smart #1 launched in China – 800V charging, 61.52 kWh LFP battery standard, 535 km CLTC range, fr RM91k

In Cars, International News, smart / by Jonathan Lee / 7 August 2026 2:13 pm

The updated smart #1 has been launched in China, bringing with it the various under the skin updates that were teased earlier this week. The range has been simplified to just two variants – the 535 Max priced at 149,900 yuan (RM90,800) and the 535 Ultra at 169,900 yuan (RM103,000). This is the cheapest the #1 has ever been, having already dropped in price a number of times since its 2022 launch.

As the variant names suggest, the range is identical for the two models, and so are the rest of the specs. Both are powered by Geely’s new Thunder 16-in-1 motor, claimed to offer a record 93.8% efficiency.

Situated at the rear, it produces 333 PS (245 kW) and 320 Nm of torque, which is more than the original #1 (272 PS) but slightly less than last year’s model (340 PS). So equipped, the #1 now sprints from zero to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds; if you want more power or all-wheel drive, you’ll still need to plump for the Brabus, which has yet to be updated.

The battery has also been standardised, and while capacity has dropped from 66 kWh to 61.52 kWh, it switches chemistry from NMC to LFP. That would make up for the fact that the range has fallen from 570 km to 535 km on the CLTC cycle. Expect a WLTP range of around 440 km, the same as the original #1 Premium.

More importantly, the #1 adopts an 800-volt electrical architecture and now supports “6C” DC fast charging (around 370 kW), enabling it to be topped up from 10 to 80% in just 12 minutes. As for AC charging, it would take 6.95 hours to reach the same percentage.

Beyond that, the changes are few and far between, with the #1 maintaining its cute jellybean-like design, full-width head- and taillights, baseball cap-like floating roof and prominent C-pillar smart badging. The 19-inch “triple-claw” wheels, exclusive to the Ultra, were introduced last year, with the “Dynamo” turbine-style alloys from the Brabus have been made an option on the Ultra, the hot model having moved on to multi-spoke Monoblock Z rollers.

There are few tweaks, however. For one, the #1 can no longer be had with matrix LED projector headlights, instead coming as standard with reflector units. The flush pop-out door handles have also been swapped out for mechanical pull-up ones as an impending ban on electronic door releases looms. Meanwhile, the roof and other exterior highlights can now be specced in Corona Gold, paired with either Starry Blue or Particle White.

The interior is also mostly untouched, so you still get the T-shaped flowing dashboard, pill-shaped air-con vents and 9.2-inch instrument display. The big change here (literally) is the much larger 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen (up from 12.8 inches) that dispenses with the row of capacitive touch buttons on the lower edge, pushing some of them to the roof console.

Elsewhere, there are now tripod-style interfaces on either side of the dashboard that are all the rage in China. These allow accessories such as phone holders and action cameras to be mounted and are powered at up to 72 watts.

Last year saw the branding of the 13 speakers change from Beats to Sennheiser, in line with the partnership signed for the #5. The #1 also gains Geely’s G-Pilot H5 highly-automated city and highway driving functionality, with an expanded sensor set that includes roof-mounted lidar, although don’t expect this to be offered outside China.

Hopefully, smart will see fit to offer this update globally, as it’s sorely needed amid the influx of new 800-volt rivals with more range and faster charging. Would you get the new #1 if it comes to Malaysia? Let us know in the comments.