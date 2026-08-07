BAIC BJ30 Hybrid at GIIAS 2026 – 1.5 turbo, FWD/AWD, two-speed DHT, up to 409 PS/685 Nm, RM121k-134k

In BAIC, Cars, International News / by Jonathan James Tan / 7 August 2026 11:06 am

Here’s the BAIC BJ30 Hybrid at the still-ongoing Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2026. As the name suggests, it’s a hybrid version of the BJ30 that was supposed to have come to Malaysia last year. The latest from BAIC is that it may enter Malaysia through its Arcfox sub-brand instead.

Anyway, the BJ30 has already been on sale for about a year now in Indonesia, where it’s available only as a hybrid. There are FWD Lite, FWD Prime and AWD Adventure variants, priced between Rp 529 million and 589 million (RM121k-134k).

Length, width, height, wheelbase and ground clearance are respectively 4,730, 1,910, 1,790, 2,820 and 215 mm. The BJ30 Hybrid’s 158 PS/235 Nm 1.5 litre turbo engine is married to either one 177 PS/315 Nm motor on the FWD or that plus a 75 PS/135 Nm rear motor on the AWD, through a two-speed dedicated hybrid transmission. Combined outputs are 334 PS/550 Nm and 409 PS/685 Nm respectively.

Fuel tank volumes are 60 litres for the FWD and 51 litres for the AWD (a range of about 1,000 km is touted, although no cycle is mentioned), but both have 19-inch alloys wrapped in 235/60 tyres, and approach and departure angles of 24.5 and 30 degrees respectively.

All variants have auto high beam, a 10.25-inch instrument panel, a 14.6-inch touch-screen, a 220-volt socket in the boot, wireless phone charging, a power tailgate, eight speakers, leather upholstery, a six-way powered driver’s seat, a four-way powered front passenger seat, dual-zone air-con, rear air vents, a hot/cold armrest box, ambient lighting, six airbags, TPMS and full ADAS including ACC.

Items reserved for the top two variants include roof rails, side steps, wheelarch lights, welcome lights, fog lamps with cornering lights, plus a sunroof with blind. Only the AWD Adventure gets ventilated front seats, three-setting memory and an easy-entry function for the driver’s seat, a ‘launch mode with sound effect’, Mud, Sand and Wading drive modes, electronic limited-slip assist and auto up/down for all windows instead of just the driver’s. Thoughts?