BHPetrol Rezeki Penuh Tangki contest until September 30 – chance for 10 customers to win RM10,000 fuel card

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 7 August 2026 12:04 pm

BHPetrol is running the Rezeki Penuh Tangki contest until September 30, 2026, where customers stand to win prizes by purchasing fuel or goods from BHPetrol retail outlets. Among these is the opportunity for 10 customers to win a fuel card valued at RM10,000, valid for a period of two years.

To enter, customers are to spend a minimum of RM20 on fuel at a BHPetrol station or purchases from a BHPetromart, scan the QR code on the poster at the location or go directly to the BHPetrol website for the uploading of receipts of purchases made; receipts can be combined for submissions.

In terms of eligibility, the Rezeki Penuh Tangki contest is open to both BHPetrol eCard members and non-members.

Head to the BHPetrol website to take part in the Rezeki Penuh Tangki contest, and visit the BHPetrol Facebook and Instagram pages to find out more. Terms and conditions apply.