Cabbies can licence other car models besides the Proton S70 for Teksi Madani taxi renewal programme – APAD

In Cars, Local News, Proton, Public Transport / by Anthony Lim / 7 August 2026 8:04 pm

The land public transport agency (APAD) said that taxi drivers are allowed to license or replace their vehicles with car models other than the Proton S70 under the Teksi Madani national taxi renewal programme, reports Bernama.

It said that the concession applies despite the transport ministry’s policy that was announced on April 23 having stipulated that new applications or vehicle replacements under the programme would be voluntary and limited to the Proton S70 taxi package.

In a statement, APAD said that the flexibility is intended to assist applicants who already own suitable vehicles or were unsuccessful in obtaining hire-purchase financing. It said existing taxis that are not replaced under the programme may continue operating until they reach the maximum permitted vehicle age, but encouraged taxi drivers to switch to the Teksi Madani programme to enjoy the various incentives offered.

Launched by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on July 3, Teksi Madani enables taxi drivers to own their vehicles, ending the long-standing leasing practice in the industry.

Under the programme, eligible operators will be able to acquire a specially-prepared S70 Premium configured for public mobility service. Finished in the automaker’s Ruby Red exterior shade, the vehicle includes the additional equipment required for licensed public transport operations.

The car does not feature a taxi topper (the little sign on the roof that lights up), but uses LED displays on the windscreen’s top-left and the rear glass to identify itself. This can display either ‘Teksi’ or ‘E-hailing’. It also wears a red-on-white GET (Gabungan E-hailing dan Teksi, or combined e-hailing and taxi) JPJePlate that is exclusive to the car under the programme.

During the launch, Anwar also announced a new RM10 million matching grant (up to RM2k from Proton and up to RM2k from the government, equaling up to RM4k in trade-in support) for the programme, effectively providing support for around 5,000 vehicles.

Loading 35 photos…

AD: Drive the Proton model of your dreams. Submit your details and Proton PJ will get in touch with you.