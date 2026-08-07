CFMoto rules Red Bull Romaniacs 2026 Adventure class

In Bikes, CFMoto, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 August 2026 12:37 pm

CFMoto claimed a clean sweep of the Adventure categories at the 2026 Red Bull Romaniacs, with Spanish rider Mario Román Serrano leading the charge by winning the premier Adventure Ultimate class riding the CFMoto 450MT. Román’s victory marked a significant milestone for the Chinese manufacturer at one of the world’s toughest hard enduro and adventure motorcycle events.

CFMoto also captured the Adventure Core title through rider Rene Columna and the Adventure Lite crown with Chinese rider He Guishu. Held from July 28 to Aug 1 around Sibiu, Romania, Red Bull Romaniacs featured an urban Prologue followed by four off-road stages across the Southern Carpathian Mountains, testing riders and machines over rocky climbs, forests, river crossings and technical mountain terrain.

Returning as a major event sponsor for the second consecutive year, CFMoto fielded nearly 40 riders from 15 countries across Asia, Europe, North America and South America. The majority competed on the 450MT, while the larger 800MT-X and new 1000MT-X also took part.

The 1000MT-X made its Romaniacs debut, with its litre-class engine, adventure-focused chassis and 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheel combination. However, it was the lightweight 450MT that stole the spotlight by delivering a race-winning performance in the hands of Román.

A seasoned enduro competitor and previous Romaniacs podium finisher, Román adapted quickly to the Adventure Ultimate class. After topping the urban Prologue, the Spanish rider maintained a consistent pace throughout the four off-road days to secure victory by 14 minutes and 40 seconds over runner-up Pol Tarrés.

The race-winning machine was based on the production CFMoto 450MT, which features long-travel KYB suspension, generous ground clearance and a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel setup designed for off-road riding. The race bike was further equipped with selected competition components, including an Akrapovič titanium race exhaust that reduced weight while improving throttle response, power and torque.

Success for CFMoto extended beyond the class victories. Chris Power finished third overall in Adventure Core, while CFMoto riders swept the podium in Adventure Lite with Chinese competitors recording strong performances across both the Adventure Core and Lite categories.

The strong showing at Red Bull Romaniacs reinforce the China motorcycle maker’s growing ambitions in the global adventure motorcycle segment. Alongside its involvement in Moto2, Moto3 and the CFMoto MT Challenge, the manufacturer said competition continues to play a key role in developing its motorcycles and strengthening its presence in the international market.