Discover the latest MY27 Lotus Eletre 600, Emeya 600 at Intermark KL – 2-year interest rate subsidy up to RM20k

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 7 August 2026 3:40 pm

Lotus Cars once again returns to the heart of Kuala Lumpur with an exclusive showcase at Intermark Mall featuring the latest Eletre and Emeya. Updated for model year 2027 (MY27), the 600-series variants of the Hyper-GT and Hyper-SUV now come with more standard equipment to complement their performance for exceptional value.

With prices starting from just RM489,000 for the Emeya 600 and RM499,000 for the Eletre 600, the list of improvements for MY27 include the addition of an integrated active rear spoiler as well as Nappa leather seat upholstery, the latter further enhancing the luxurious cabin along with configurable ambient lighting.

Both models come with larger wheels, with a set of 22-inch diamond turned units for the Eletre 600 and 21-inch units for the Emeya, both accompanied by grippy Pirelli P Zero tyres and six-piston brake callipers in either black or red.

Active air suspension with continuous damping control (CDC), brake-applied torque vectoring, LED matrix headlamps, a 15-speaker KEF Premium sound system, a 29-inch head-up display and four-zone climate control system continue be highlights that remain standard across the board.

The Eletre and Emeya have always been performant on the road and this isn’t changing for MY27. In the case of the Eletre 600, you still get a dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain with 612 PS (603 hp or 450 kW) and 710 Nm of torque for a 0-100 km/h time of 4.5 seconds and top speed of 258 km/h. Powering the motors is a 112-kWh battery pack for up to 580 km of range following the WLTP standard, which is enough to get you from Johor Bahru to the Intermark Mall and on to Ipoh.

The Emeya 600 will achieve the same with an additional 30 km to spare despite its smaller 102-kWh battery pack, which also powers a dual-motor setup with the same outputs as the Eletre 600. Its sleek sedan shape facilitates this while also enabling a quicker century sprint time of 4.15 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h. DC fast charging at up to 420 kW means a short pit stop at a compatible charger will get the battery from a 10-80% state of charge in just 15 minutes.

For those seeking uncompromised power, the Emeya 900, formerly known as the Emeya R, is also available. The most powerful version of the Hyper-GT managed a record-shattering lap time of 2:20.317 minute just last month to become the fastest production EV at Sepang International Circuit (SIC), beating the previous benchmark by over seven seconds.

Every purchase of the MY27 Lotus Eletre or Emeya includes an exclusive invitation to the Lotus Performance Experience at SIC, allowing you to experience Lotus engineering first-hand in a controlled environment. That’s not all, as there’s also a two-year interest rate subsidy worth up to RM20,000 being offered, along with an extensive trade-in network so you get the best possible value from your current vehicle.

These exclusive deals are what you can look forward to at the Lotus Cars showcase taking place at Intermark Mall in Kuala Lumpur until August 9, 2026, so register your interest and head on over to find out why a Lotus delivers a driving experience unlike any other.

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GALLERY: MY27 Lotus Eletre 600

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GALLERY: MY27 Lotus Emeya 600

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GALLERY: MY27 Lotus Eletre 600 and Emeya 600 specification sheets and press images