Hyundai Stargazer X previewed in Malaysia – six-seater B-MPV with captain seats; CBU Indonesia, est RM120k

In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / by Mick Chan / 7 August 2026 4:32 pm

Hyundai Malaysia has previewed the Stargazer X in Malaysia ahead of the Stargazer‘s local market arrival, and the B-segment MPV model will add a six-seater configuration to the range that was first previewed in Malaysia in June this year. The Stargazer range is expected to be officially launched in Malaysia in the fourth quarter of this year.

The Stargazer X shared its key mechanical specifications with the rest of the Stargazer range, with powertrain consisting of a Smartstream G 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated MPI four-cylinder engine that outputs 115 PS at 6,300 rpm and 143 Nm at 4,500 rpm. Drive is sent to the front wheels through a chain-driven continuously variable transmission dubbed IVT.

Visually distinguishing the Stargazer X from its rangemates is is a more SUV-like treatment to its exterior, with more prominent bumpers, a different front grille design, silver decorative skid plates, black wheel arch extensions and black badging. A similar positioning is found with the Mitsubishi Xpander that has the Xpander Cross, though the latter is not sold in Malaysia.

Rolling stock is a set of 17-inch alloy wheels finished in black for the Stargazer X, shod in tyres measuring 205/50R17. While this may appear to sit differently on its wheels, this has the same suspension setup and therefore ground clearance as the other Stargazer variants.

There will be some differences between the Indonesian-market example on display in Malaysia compared to the actual Malaysian-market specification. Firstly, the Stargazer X for the Malaysian market will do without the Cartenz and Prime badging on the display model, in addition to differences in equipment.

While the Stargazer X will get the Hyundai SmartSense suite of ADAS functions, the Malaysian market model will do without the surround view monitor suite with blind spot monitoring.

Driving assistance features on the Stargazer X include AEB, ACC with stop-and-go, lane centring assist, rear cross traffic alert with auto brake, front departure alert, driver attention monitor, door opening warning and automatic high beam, while further safety features include rear occupant alert and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Further changes relative to the example on display are inside the vehicle; the Malaysian-market Stargazer X will omit ambient lighting, power adjustment and ventilation for the driver’s seat, and the audio system will be a six-speaker setup instead of the nine-speaker Bose ensemble.

What the Stargazer X will get in Malaysia is leatherette upholstery for its six-seater layout with a pair of individual seats in the second row, while the front row features a floating centre console with a detachable tray and palm rest, along with a wireless phone charging pad. driver instrumentation and infotainment is by a dual 10.25-inch display setup.

Also featured here are the shift-by-wire transmission selector and shift paddles, and the second row gets seat back fold-out tables and pockets, along with ceiling air vents with dedicated fan controls. The three-row seating layout offers 182 litres of space with all seats upright, expanding to 1,891 litres with the second- and third-row seats folded.

With the order books open for the Hyundai Stargazer range in Malaysia, pricing is estimated to be in the region of RM120k for the Stargazer X, and RM99,XXX for the base Style variant, and RM109,XXX for the Prime.

The early bird value package valued at RM4,600 includes an eight-year, 160,000 km warranty, eight times or four years of free servicing, a RM1,000 reward for existing Hyundai owners and a booking fee of RM88; this is limited to the first 800 customers. The Hyundai Stargazer X will be on display this weekend at the Hyundai Durian Runtuh event at the Stadium MBPJ parking space in Kelana Jaya, on August 8 and 9.