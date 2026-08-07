Leapmotor Cycle & Carriage showroom at Plaza 33, PJ

In Cars, Leapmotor, Local News / by Danny Tan / 7 August 2026 5:33 pm

There’s a new Leapmotor showroom in Petaling Jaya and it’s at Plaza 33 in Section 13. Operated by Cycle & Carriage (C&C), this new outlet comes two months after the 127-year old auto retailing group started distribution operations for Leapmotor in Malaysia.

“With the launch of this showroom, we want to create retail destinations that allow customers to discover the Leapmotor brand with confidence while enjoying personalised service and trusted expertise that define Cycle & Carriage. We look forward to welcoming more customers to begin their Leapmotor journey with us,” said Adrian Short, CEO of C&C Malaysia.

The ground floor showroom – open daily from 8am to 6pm – accommodates up to five vehicles, and there’s dedicated consultation spaces, a lounge and accessories corner. There are dedicated vehicle delivery bays for personalised handovers too.

“The opening of the Leapmotor Plaza 33 showroom reflects the continued momentum of our retail network expansion in Malaysia, made possible through our trusted partner, Cycle & Carriage. As demand for electric mobility continues to grow, expanding our network is vital in ensuring Malaysians can experience Leapmotor’s innovation with greater convenience and confidence. Together, we are committed to building a strong retail ecosystem that delivers exceptional customer experiences nationwide,” said Isaac Yeo, MD of Stellantis ASEAN.

As the partnership continues to expand nationwide, C&C and Stellantis Malaysia remain committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences while supporting Malaysia’s evolving electric mobility landscape, the company said in a statement.

Plaza 33 joins Leapmotor Cycle & Carriage showrooms at Pavilion Bukit Jalil and Paradigm Johor Bahru, and 3S facilities at Glenmarie and George Town.

GALLERY: Leapmotor Cycle & Carriage Plaza 33 showroom