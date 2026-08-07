MG4X previewed in China – MG S5 facelift with semi-solid-state battery, 610 km CLTC, in Malaysia next year?

In Cars, International News, MG / by Jonathan Lee / 7 August 2026 5:40 pm

Aside from the IM range of models, MG also showed us the new MG4X as part of its tour of its latest showroom corporate identity in Shanghai. This C-segment SUV is essentially a facelifted MG S5, given a new name to tie it in to the wider MG4 family.

The car was launched in China in June, exclusively with rear-wheel drive. As per the MG4 (Urban) Anxin, the MG4X can be had with the semi-solid-state batteries, with those variants being oddly being cheaper and less well-specced than the regular LFP ones. They produce 170 PS (125 kW) and 250 Nm of torque, whereas the LFP variants churn out 204 PS (150 kW) and 350 Nm – the same as the Malaysian-spec CKD MG S5.

The manganese-based semi-solid-state battery is also smaller at 53.9 kWh, versus 64.2 kWh for the CATL-sourced LFP pack. This corresponds to range figures of 510 km and 610 km respectively, both on China’s lenient CLTC cycle. Expect closer to 420 km and 500 km on the more realistic WLTP cycle; our S5 achieves 446 km with a slightly smaller 62 kWh LFP battery.

The LFP cars even charge faster at 150 kW, versus 120 kW for the semi-solid-state versions, with DC fast charging times from 30 to 80% rated at 16 minutes and 25 minutes respectively. As such, there is little reason to go for the latter other than the peace of mind of having a stabler (and thus safer) battery chemistry.

The MG4X is quite a bit bigger than previously expected. It shares most of its dimensions with the S5, measuring 4,500 mm long (+24 mm), 1,849 mm wide and 1,621 mm tall, with a wheelbase spanning 2,735 mm (+5 mm). Yes, you’re looking at yet another C-segment SUV – one that is slightly larger than the current first-generation BYD Atto 3, although it’s dwarfed by the second-gen model that measures 4,665 mm long.

The MG4X also carries over the S5’s general body shape and rear end, but with a different front end unlike other MG models. The sharp triangular LED headlights are joined together by a full-width light bar, while a downturned air intake is framed by a bone-shaped black trim with corner inlets. Overall, it’s a much more aggressive design compared to the milquetoast S5 and MG4 Urban.

Inside, the MG4 retains the general dashboard layout of the Chinese-market S5, called the ES5. As per that car, there’s a large 15.6-inch touchscreen; other markets get a smaller 12.8-inch panel to free up space for (much welcome) physical air-con and audio controls.

As before, there’s a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, twin smartphone holders with a Qi wireless charger, and the option of heated, ventilated and massaging front seats. In fact, the only change is a two-spoke steering wheel in place of a three-spoke one, plus a lurid purple colour scheme as seen here. The Middle Kingdom version also gains highly-automated highway driving technology from Horizon Robotics.

In China, the MG4X is priced ranging from just 99,800 yuan (RM60,500) to 116,800 yuan (RM70,800). We’ll likely have to wait a while for the car to be offered here, as MG is prioritising other models like the ZS Hybrid+ – already open for booking – and IM6. Plus, Malaysians only just got the outgoing MG S5 in CKD form in April.