MIROS trial on minimum speed limit on highways at three locations on PLUS and SKVE to run until October 31

In Local News, Safety / by Anthony Lim / 7 August 2026 12:11 pm

On August 1, the Malaysian institute of road safety research (MIROS), together with the Malaysian highway authority (LLM) and highway concessionaires PLUS and SKVE began running a proof-of-concept (POC) trial for an advisory minimum speed limit on three stretches of highways.

The idea behind the POC, which runs until October 31, is to see if motorists can move away from the practice of “lane hogging,” with the idea of inculcating the use of the correct lane being used for a certain speed. The intention is of course to keep traffic flowing smoothly and reduce the dangerous bottlenecks caused by vehicles travelling too slowly in the fast lane.

The five objectives listed by MIROS for this exercise are:

Preventing lane monopolising (lane hogging)

Reducing the speed difference between vehicles

Increasing traffic capacity and flow

Reducing the risk of dangerous lane changes

Improving overall road safety

On these designated stretches, each lane gets a recommended minimum speed, displayed on signboards, and drivers are encouraged to travel at least at that pace for the lane they’re in, unless conditions don’t permit it, such as bad weather or very heavy traffic. If you want to cruise slowly, keep left; the further right you go, the faster you’re expected to flow.

The three pilot locations for the POC are:

North-South Expressway (PLUS) E1 : KM400.1 to KM388.0, northbound (Tanjung Malim–Behrang)

: KM400.1 to KM388.0, northbound (Tanjung Malim–Behrang) SKVE E26 : KM9.6 to KM16.7 (Ayer Hitam toll plaza–Bandar Saujana Putra)

: KM9.6 to KM16.7 (Ayer Hitam toll plaza–Bandar Saujana Putra) PLUS E2: KM267.8 to KM278.8, northbound (Bandar Ainsdale–Nilai)

During the trial period, drivers travelling on these stretches are encouraged to adhere to the advisory speed limits based on their lane usage, giving way to vehicles that wish to overtake. The suggested minimum speeds on these stretches are:

Left lane: Minimum 60 km/h (ideal for cruising or slower-moving traffic)

Minimum 60 km/h (ideal for cruising or slower-moving traffic) Middle lane: Minimum 80 km/h (or 60 km/h, depending on the number of lanes)

Minimum 80 km/h (or 60 km/h, depending on the number of lanes) Rightmost lane: Minimum 100 km/h (on three- to four-lane highways) or 80 km/h (on two-lane highways)

As this is a trial of guidance exercise, not a new enforceable speed floor, the speed suggestions at stretches for the POC is very much an advisory. As such, MIROS says that drivers should not feel obliged to meet the recommended speeds during:

Heavy rain or poor visibility

Traffic congestion or road accidents

Road maintenance or lane closures

Instructions from highway personnel or police

As road safety remains the top priority, motorists are reminded to maintain a safe following distance from other cars at all times.

We’ve explained why driving slowly on a highway, in the wrong lane, doesn’t make it safer for anyone – read our earlier story to find out why.